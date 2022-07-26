Three SUNY Oneonta students recently completed research in Columbia.
According to a media release from the college, professors Maria Cristina Montoya and Alejandra Escudero guided international research abroad for three students: secondary education and Spanish majors Christina Nuñez and Melissa Rosie Garrecht, and international studies and Spanish major Yesenia Perez. Students traveled to three cities — Manizales, Cali, and Cartagena, from June 10 to 30 to gather data at three public higher education institutions in Colombia engaged with SUNY Oneonta.
The student researchers participated in various student conversation clubs as intercultural facilitators while taking research notes, the release said. They gave presentations on SUNY programs, materials created by SUNY Oneonta faculty and the principles of the Oral Proficiency Interview to assess second language proficiency. "All have observed how international/global education offices operate, main functions, and services, and intend to share this information with our Oneonta Office of Global Education," the release said. Faculty sponsors guided them virtually during the three weeks they were on the ground.
While in Colombia, the students experienced, first-hand, a historical presidential election (the left wing won for the first time in Colombian history, and the first Afro-Colombian woman was elected as the country's vice-president). Oneonta students listened to multiple perspectives about the sociopolitical context of the country and issues affecting its economy. "They have witnessed the new government proposal to implement social reform based on justice, peace, and environmental awareness towards positive change," the release said.
Their research will continue in Oneonta, and they will present initial outcomes and continuing plans at the Summer Research Fellowship Program, to be exhibited in Hunt Union’s International Lounge from Thursday, Sept. 8 through Thursday, Sept. 15. Presentation sessions will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. and later in April 2023 with completed research results, according to the release.
