About 300 SUNY Oneonta students will be stationed at local businesses, parks, nonprofit organizations and schools on Saturday, May 6, to volunteer during the university's annual community service day, called Into The Streets.
According to a media release from the university, students will wear colorful T-shirts identifying them as volunteers as they rake leaves, plant flowers, paint, clean and do other tasks at 23 sites across Otsego and Delaware counties. The event, which will run from about 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., is coordinated by the university's Center for Social Responsibility and Community, which provides students with volunteer and service-learning opportunities throughout the year.
Sites where students will be volunteering include: Gilbert Lake State Park, Delaware County Historical Association in Delhi, Oneonta High School, Swart-Wilcox House on River Street in Oneonta, Friends of Recovery on Elm Street in Oneonta, Salvation Army on River Street in Oneonta, Farmers' Museum outside Cooperstown, College Camp, CANO on Ford Avenue in Oneonta, Susquehanna Greenway, Hanford Mills Museum in East Meredith, Otsego Christian Academy and Pathfinder Village.
