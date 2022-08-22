SUNY Oneonta will welcome more than 5,000 students beginning Wednesday, Aug. 24, including about 1,150 first-year and 300 transfer students.
College President Alberto Cardelle says the college's focus will be the new "Regaining Momentum Agenda," according to a media release from the college. The new fall plan "resulted from several meetings with faculty, staff, students, and local community leaders throughout the Spring 2022 semester," the release said.
Strategic opportunities to guide the college's actions for the next 18 months and "approaches for success and engagement throughout the college community" are included in the plan, according to the release.
"We have established a student success leadership team to coordinate our retention efforts," Cardelle said. "One of those efforts is a new Academic Convocation. It's an opportunity when we will welcome students to our scholarly community and provide an opportunity to feel a sense of belonging and unity right away."
Academic Convocation, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27, is part of the new student orientation. This ceremony will welcome new students into the academic community they have joined, and "orients them toward the educational opportunities ahead," the release said.
"Pass through the Pillars," the tradition of new students passing through the columns of Old Main, will also be held on Aug. 27.
The college will also hold the first training of its Faculty Academy. The academy is a "faculty professional development program that will introduce inclusive pedagogies," the release said. The college has also expanded the number of experiential learning opportunities with the highest number of summer undergraduate research participants this year.
SUNY Oneonta is also "taking a proactive role in economic, cultural, and community development," the release said. Dialogue sessions with faculty and staff "underscored significant internal support for expanded engagement opportunities with the local region. Likewise, meetings with regional leaders revealed the importance of anchor institutions serving as conveners and catalysts for these regional efforts."
In response, the Office of the President has established the Regional Innovation Council. The college will gather regional leaders in healthcare, education, non-profits, government and business. The leaders will "provide strategic vision, guidance, and resources to projects and initiatives related to innovations that will positively impact the local city, town and region," according to the release.
The purpose of the group is to:
• Strengthen coordination between the various economic and community development entities;
• Identify, develop, and implement opportunities for collaboration;
• Identify new and emerging partnership opportunities; and
• Advocate and secure funding for identified points of collaboration/initiatives at local, state, and federal levels.
In addition, the RIC will help the college's efforts in supporting the needs of the community and region, according to the release.
"We are off to a great start on the opportunities identified in the Regaining Momentum Agenda," Cardelle said. "We have provided preliminary funding to several projects designed to support student success and community building, both on campus and off, and held two meetings of the new Regional Innovation Council."
SUNY Oneonta follows COVID protocols in compliance with SUNY guidance and "plans for a safe and productive semester," the release said.
