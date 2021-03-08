SUNY Oneonta has been designated to become a mass vaccination site for COVID-19 vaccines.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday morning that Oneonta is among 10 cities where new sites will be established. The sites remain in development and are expected to launch "in the coming weeks," the release said. Final details, including appointment scheduling information and hours of operation will be released in the coming days.
"Thanks to increasing vaccine supply from our partners in Washington we can utilize more of our state's capacity to distribute doses, and once they are open, these new sites will allow us to continue to get shots into arms on a large scale," Cuomo said in the release. "We know the vaccine is the weapon that will win this war, but it's only effective if we all take it, which is why we are working around the clock to establish sites like these across the state to reach as many New Yorkers as possible. The more people we vaccinate, the more we can continue our progress in keeping the infection rate at bay, reopening our economy and defeating COVID once and for all."
State Sen. Peter Oberacker, R–Schenevus, who advocated for the center in a letter to Cuomo administration officials last week, applauded the news in a Monday media release.
“The opening of a state-run COVID vaccine clinic on the SUNY Oneonta campus is great news for the entire region," he said. "I applaud the college for putting together an effective plan and the state for recognizing the critical need in our region. ... This is truly a win."
He continued, saying, “Now, as our vaccine supply rises, I am hopeful that the state will improve appointment efficiency, increase eligibility, and continue to get shots in arms of those seeking the vaccine.”
Dennis Craig, acting president at SUNY Oneonta, issued a statement Monday afternoon: “SUNY Oneonta is excited to become one of New York’s 10 new mass vaccination sites. This is wonderful news for our college, for the Oneonta community and for Otsego and neighboring counties." he said. He thanked state legislators and local officials "for advancing our proposal for SUNY Oneonta to become a center for administering COVID vaccines" and said, "We are proud to play a larger role in fighting this pandemic and ensuring the health and safety of everyone across our region.”
Once appointments are opened, eligible New Yorkers will be able to schedule appointments by utilizing New York's 'Am I Eligible' website or by calling the state's COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).
Otsego County reported Monday that another county resident has died from the virus.
The death was included in a daily report on the Otsego County Department of Health website. The report said there were 202 active cases, with six people hospitalized. There were 30 new cases reported Monday and 66 since Friday's report.
The county's positivity rate was 2.2% and the seven-day average was 1.7%.
The county has recorded 3,361 cases and 53 COVID deaths since the pandemic began.
Hartwick College reported more new cases Monday. According to its website, it has 53 active cases and has recorded 145 total cases since Jan. 4.
SUNY Oneonta reported 31 cases in off-campus students and one case on campus. There are 20 people under mandatory quarantine, according to the college's COVID-19 information web page.
Chenango County passed mark of 2,500 COVID-19 cases, with 41 new cases over the weekend.
According to a Monday media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 75 active cases in the county, with six people hospitalized and 275 under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 2,502 confirmed cases and 63 deaths since the pandemic began.
Delaware County reported 12 new cases Monday, after reporting 13 Saturday and 17 Sunday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 124 active cases, with 11 people hospitalized and 266 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 1,631 cases and 42 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported 13 new cases since Friday's report, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website. The county has recorded 1,254 cases and 13 deaths since tracking of the disease began.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported 4,830 people hospitalized statewide, with 1,005 patients in intensive care units and 669 intubated.
The statewide positivity rate was 3.62%. There were 64 COVID-19 deaths in the state Sunday.
"The hospitalization and infection rates in New York are declining every day, and New York is now in the middle of a long-awaited reopening," Cuomo said. "As we continue re-opening the valves on our economy and increasing the numbers of shots in arms, we have never been closer to winning this war, but we must remain vigilant."
