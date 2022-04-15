SUNY Oneonta to hold 'Green Dragon Week'

SUNY Oneonta will celebrate Earth Day with Green Dragon Week – a week of events and activities from April 18 through 23 "showcasing the college’s commitment to sustainability," according to a media release from the college.
Two featured events that are open to the public include:
The Cornell-Gladstone-Hanlon-Kaufmann Lecture in Environmental Education and Communication, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, in the Alumni Field House
Award-winning writer and journalist Anna Clark will deliver the lecture, titled “Anatomy of a Water Crisis.” Clark is a reporter for ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to investigative journalism, and the author of the book “The Poisoned City,” which recounts the story of Flint, Michigan’s poisoned water through the people who caused it, suffered from it and exposed it, the release said.
The 2041 Festival: Imagining a Positive Climate Future, will take place from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Science Discovery Center in the Physical Science Building
According to the release, the 2041 Festival "is a celebration of the ideas and imagination of more than 200 SUNY Oneonta students, faculty and staff who participated in collaborative worldbuilding workshops that challenged them to imagine how the world of 2041 might look, if we started working together now." The day will include student research and creative poster exhibits, live demonstrations and special presentations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a buffet vegetarian lunch catered by the college’s Seasons café, which features locally sourced ingredients. In a showcase from 1 to 2 p.m., Jodi Smits-Anderson and Lauren Staniec will host a live talk show where they interview Lori Marino, founder of the Earth's first marine mammal sanctuary, and 2041 Podcast character Nadezh Moon, portrayed by Oneonta alumna Emma Sarnacki. At 2 p.m. higher education futurist Bryan Alexander will present the keynote address titled "How Higher Ed Saved the World, Part 1: Taking the Lead, 2021-2041.”
The college will also host more than a dozen Green Dragon Week activities throughout the week. Events include:
• a sustainability student research showcase;
• a green careers panel discussion with recent Oneonta graduates who are pursuing or have started careers or graduate programs related to sustainability;
• an ecofashion show featuring clothing made from recycled items, followed by a screening of the documentary “Riverblue,” which follows international river conservationist Mark Angelo around the globe to expose pollution caused by the fashion industry;
• a collection point for hard-to-recycle items such as glue sticks, used toothbrushes, disposable razors and white Styrofoam;
• a campus tree walk designed by biology graduate Julia Ospina;
• a discussion of the “hemp plastics revolution” with local company Material Maxim/MAMCO;
• a DIY lesson on making a body scrub out of standard kitchen items; and
• a discussion on environmental activism with Dr. Carrie Freeman, author of “The Human Animal Earthling Identity.”
On Saturday, April 23, students will join community members in the Morris Earth Day Cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon. Last fall, the college’s student Geology Club recruited more than 30 students from several environmentally focused clubs to team up with community volunteers to remove tons of plastic flood debris from the Calhoun Creek, and the Earth Day cleanup will build on those efforts. Participants will meet at the Morris Central School parking lot.
Learn more about Green Dragon Week and see a detailed event schedule at: https://suny.oneonta.edu/sustainability/green-dragon-week
