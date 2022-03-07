SUNY Oneonta will host a public forum to discuss current events in Ukraine on Wednesday, March 9, at 7 p.m.
The event “Making Sense of the Unthinkable,” a roundtable discussion about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, will feature a panel of experts from SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College. The panel will include faculty from the fields of economics, geography, history and political science sharing their personal and academic perspectives. The event will include have time for participation, with open discussion about the current war and other international conflicts.
The event will be held in Craven Lounge of the Morris Conference Center at SUNY Oneonta, and is free and open to the public. SUNY Oneonta also noted that counseling and mental health services are available to students through the Counseling Center, and to staff through the Employee Assistance Program.
