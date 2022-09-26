The SUNY Oneonta Physics and Astronomy Department will present an official first look at the James Webb Space Telescope photos with SUNY Oneonta alumnus Mike Engesser, a 2017 graduate who worked on the telescope’s MIRI instrument at the Space Telescope Science Institute. The event will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, in the college’s planetarium.
Dr. Valerie Rapson, assistant professor of physics and astronomy, said SUNY Oneonta is an official host as part of NASA’s Webb First Images events. “It will be an evening of viewing the latest James Webb images with someone who worked with the telescope firsthand. We will also host interactive activities at the Science Discovery Center in conjunction with the event,” Rapson said in a media release. “It’s a great way to kick off the reopening of the planetarium.”
Engesser joined the Space Telescope Science Institute and Webb project three years ago after earning a master’s degree in astronomy from San Diego State University, the release said. Knowing that the launch of the Webb Telescope was coming soon, he and his team have spent the past few years preparing for the moment when the images would arrive. “Astronomy has entered a new era with the successful launch and commissioning of the James Webb Space Telescope,” Engesser said. “As the data begins to roll in, scientists are already making discoveries, and the world has seen a beautiful new perspective of our Universe.”
The event, is free and open to a limited number of participants. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/yf5xyvsx.
In addition to the James Webb event, SUNY Oneonta’s planetarium announced four remaining shows for the fall semester: Oct. 14 and 28, Nov. 11, and Dec. 2. All shows start at 7 p.m. and are free to the public. Reserve tickets for the planetarium events online at https://tinyurl.com/66pvsxy7.
The planetarium regularly hosts private groups, the release said. There is a $50 suggested donation per show for private group shows. Educational groups, from preschool through high school, can attend planetarium shows to supplement in-class instructional units. Programs in conjunction with the Science Discovery Center may be arranged. Groups can make a request to attend online at https://tinyurl.com/4w3mtuve.
According to the release, SUNY Oneonta installed the latest Evans & Sutherland Digistar 6 model in late August 2019. It features a digital projector system capable of bringing sharp views of the stars, planets and constellations visible in the night sky. The system can also show IMAX-style movies and animations. The system is composed of two digital projectors and a full audio soundboard, the release said.
An observing session at College Camp Observatory is also available, weather permitting, beginning at 8:30 p.m. after each public show unless otherwise noted. Tickets at the planetarium are not necessary to join the observing session. Observing sessions will be canceled in inclement weather, conditions where the sky is more than half cloudy, and may be moved to SUNY Oneonta’s campus if the road to College Camp is impassible.
The SUNY Oneonta planetarium is on the basement level of the Perna Science Building, Room 018A. For more information, visit https://suny.oneonta.edu/planetarium.
