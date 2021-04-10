SUNY Oneonta's Red wins Mascot Madness

SUNY Oneonta's mascot was crowned SUNY's Mascot Madness champion on Thursday.
State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras announced Red the Dragon was the winner, with SUNY Jefferson’s Boomer the Cannoneer taking second place in the final round of voting. This year’s Mascot Madness tournament saw participation from 34 schools, with more than 38,000 votes received throughout the competition.
“We did it!," Red was quoted as saying in the release. "This was my first year competing in Mascot Madness since 2016, and I’ve really missed being at in-person athletic and admissions events this past year, so I was FIRED UP and ready to battle! Red Dragons are extremely loyal and stick together. I’m so grateful to all of my fans who voted for me during each round!”
After totaling up the votes for the final round, Red came away with 2,639 votes and Boomer brought in 2,006, according to a media release In addition to Red and Boomer, Columbia-Green Community College’s Rip Van Winkle and SUNY Empire State College’s Blue the Bluebird made it into the Final Four, with the tournament being broken up into four brackets.
“Mascot Madness was a fun way for students, staff, and alumni to come together virtually and rally around a common cause," SUNY Oneonta Acting President Dennis Craig said in the release. "Our campus community faced the challenges of 2020 together and came out better, stronger and more resilient, and, as this win clearly displays, we never lost our school spirit.”
SUNY Oneonta Student Government Association President Gabby Cecere said agreed. “It’s been really fun for us as students to vote for Red in each Mascot Madness round and see our mascot advance over all these other schools," she said in the release. "Having Red win the whole thing is a bright spot in the semester for us and for our campus community.”
After taking 2020 off due to the pandemic, the 2021 Mascot Madness marks the eighth year of the challenge, with Red being the sixth winner. Each year, schools are prompted to enter into the competition, and then voting begins through an online platform, with special voting tallies conducted via social media for the final rounds. The event increases engagement on all digital platforms, with SUNY’s web properties promoting the event having received more than 94,000 visits, along with more than 10,000 engagements on social media.
