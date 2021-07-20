The State University of New York Chancellor James Malatras announced that Dr. Alberto J.F. Cardelle has been named the new president of SUNY Oneonta.
Cardelle, who is provost at Fitchburg State University in Worcester, Massachusetts, will take over leadership of the college on or about Sept. 6, the SUNY Board of Trustees announced during a meeting this morning.
According to the trustees, Cardelle is the first Cuban-American named lead a SUNY school.
This is a developing story.
