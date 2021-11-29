Super Heroes to show off plans for new space

Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans will hold a shelter warming party Sunday, Dec. 5, at its new headquarters at 160 Pony Farm Road in Oneonta.
The shelter warming will provide the community an opportunity to see the shelter's new space, Board President Kristin Kulow said. The conceptual floor plan of future renovations will be taped to the floor. The front room will house the reception desk, office, dog visit area and cat community, complete with "catios," so cats can enjoy the outdoors. In the back room, there will be a cat condo and isolation, a surgical unit, dog kennel and kitchen and laundry area.
In addition to the self-guided tour, there will also be door prizes and raffles, a holiday bazaar, including poinsettias and crafts, a visit with Santa Claus and a chance to meet the organization's new executive director, Jared Moore, on Sunday, Kulow said. Get Fresh from Shakedown Street and King's Kakery are supplying some treats for people to eat during the open house, she said.
Moore was originally from the area and moved back to the area after spending 10 years in Boston, Kulow said. According to a media release, Moore was an assistant vice president in his last position within the human services field, and successfully led his organization through strategic planning, program development and transitional growth, all while building strong community relations.
According Kulow, the shelter is trying to raise $750,000 to renovate the building to accommodate the cats and dogs, which are housed at its 697 Winney Hill, Oneonta. location. The organization began in 2018 and it has seen "skyrocketing growth" since it started, Kulow said. The shelter is home to several cats waiting to be adopted. and a chorus of meows greets people as they enter the shelter.
She said the new building would enable the organization to serve the community better as the "need is never ending."
"We get calls every day," she said. "Cats are our biggest population served and there is such a constant need to help them."
Kulow said she had to "thank Dr. Joan Puritz for leasing to us. We wouldn't be her without her."
The event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, visit superheroesirj.org.
