Superintendent suspended amid investigation

The school districts in Andes and Margaretville have placed their shared superintendent on leave after complaints were levied against him in the Andes district.
Both schools confirmed Superintendent Robert Chakar Jr. was placed on administrative leave. Andes Board of Education President Kelly Bauer said the board was made aware of a number of alleged violations of the school's Dignity for All Students Act.
Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond said the sheriff's office is conducting an investigation after a complainant filed a report with his office, and said it should be wrapped up next week. He said he couldn't comment on the ongoing investigation because of the nature of the case.
Coordinator Maureen Burton, who is also the district's principal. She said she couldn't give the details on who the complainants are, whether they were staff or students, or the nature of the complaints. She said Chakar was initially placed on a remote work plan and wasn't allowed in the school building, but then was placed on administrative leave following a Feb. 17 board meeting.
Bauer said she was surprised to receive the complaints levied against Chakar, but said that she and the other members of the school board take the issue very seriously.
"These types of allegations are very concerning," she said. "I would hope it wouldn't matter what size district it was and the school board would investigate."
In a Feb. 19 letter to district residents, the board said, "We are working very closely with the school attorneys and a third party investigator to examine these complaints meticulously. The investigative and legal process to address these complaints is complicated and will be ongoing for the next few weeks."
The letter also said, "We understand that this news is alarming to hear. Please know that the physical and emotional health and safety of our students, staff, and parents are our top priority."
The Andes School Board held an emergency meeting Thursday, Feb. 24, to appoint an interim superintendent, clerk of the board and Title IX coordinator, all titles held by Chakar. Bauer said ONC BOCES Superintendent Catherine Huber will be the interim superintendent and Title IX coordinator and her assistant will be the board clerk.
Chakar was also placed on administrative leave by the Margaretville Board of Education until the investigation in Andes is complete. In a letter to district residents, the board said it appointed Principal Laura Norris as acting superintendent.
Norris addressed the issue in a Feb. 18 letter to residents, "The Margaretville Central School Board has been made aware of a complaint made by a family in the Andes Central School District against Dr. Robert Chakar, our shared superintendent. As always, it remains our priority at Margaretville Central School to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for our students and staff. In the entirety of his tenure as the shared superintendent, there has never been any similar complaint made against Dr. Chakar by any student or family in the Margaretville Central School District. In light of this allegation, we are following the guidance of our legal team as well as those overseeing the investigation into the allegation.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
