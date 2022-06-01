Supervisor to county: Use federal funds on Oneonta water

Oneonta Town Supervisor Randal Mowers asked the Otsego County Board of Representatives to release some federal pandemic relief money to help fund the completion of the town's water project on Southside.
Mowers said the project was started 15 years ago and since then there has been "a lot of properties built, including two motels that were not on the original plans."
The $7,910,000 project is almost complete, he said and the only part of the project left is to build the well house, however, "the town has a shortfall of $500,000." Mowers asked if American Rescue Plan Act funds could be used to finish the project, since the Southside is a "huge sales tax generator for the county. Hoffman Car Wash is proposing to build a $5 million car wash where Christopher's was. You can't wash cars without water."
Oneonta Town Highway Superintendent James Hurtubise II, said the project is 90% complete and could be finished by the end of 2022.
Mowers, a Republican, said the town is also working on a water and sewer system on the East End of Oneonta to connect FoxCare Center and the proposed Brooks bottling plant. "Ryan Brooks plans on hiring 250 workers," Mowers said. "We don't want to lose 250 jobs."
Board Chair David Bliss, R-Cherry Valley, Middlefield, Roseboom, told Mowers to present his proposal to the next Intergovernmental Affairs Committee meeting on June 7.
The board heard from Joshua Simons from the Benjamin Center at SUNY New Paltz about weighted voting. The Administration Committee voted to contract with the Benjamin Center for a total of $7,327 to come up with the weighted vote totals assigned to each representative based on population from the 2020 United States Census.
The weighted vote also has to be equitable, so one representative doesn't have too much power. Otsego County uses 10% of the population as the total number of votes and gives each representative a certain number of votes based on that population. The contract is to make sure the weighted votes are fair, so the county doesn't get taken to court, Bliss said.
Simons said the Benjamin Center was working with several counties across the state that have weighted voting, including Delaware, Greene, Genesee and Wayne counties, and was working with Dutchess and Chemung counties to draw redistricting maps for legislators.
During the meeting, the board voted to approve the purchase of four snow plows for the county Highway Department at a cost of $980,000, approved culvert replacement bids for county Highways 11 and 45 in the town of Hartwick, at a cost of $30,000 and $60,000 respectfully and approved a $250,000 bid to Seneca Pavement Marking in Horseheads for road striping.
After a closed door session to discuss personnel and hiring, Timothy Donahue was appointed the director of building services effective June 12, at an annual salary of $64,992. County Rep. Donald Scanlon Jr. R-Oneonta Wards 5 and 6, was absent from the meeting.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
