Hiking and mountain biking trails and Oneonta creek are the most popular parts of Oneonta’s Wilber Park, according to a public opinion survey conducted by the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission.
There were 382 people, mostly city and town residents, completed the online survey about existing facilities and what new developments they’d desire in Wilber Park. The information collected will be used to develop a master plan for the park, and will help the commission prioritize improvements.
Of the respondents, 57% visited the park at least weekly, and 95% said they used the hiking and walking trails. The area along Oneonta Creek is also popular, used by 83% of visitors.
61% of visitors said they use the trails every week, and 41% spend time along the creek every week.
While the bike trails get used by fewer total people, they have a large core group of users — one third of respondents said they use those trails weekly or more often. The mountain bike trails are intermingled with the hiking trails in the upper part of the park, but tend to zigzag with many switchbacks.
“What makes Wilber Park special is that it is sort of a place in nature, in the heart of the city. And a lot of people don’t want to see that change,” said Council Member Kaytee Lipari Shue, D-Fourth Ward. She also serves as the Council representative on the parks commission. “I was really relieved to see this, because as somebody who lives in close proximity to the park, it’s a sentiment that I share.”
The Wilber Park playground placed fourth among most-highly-used spots, after the natural areas. In contrast, the basketball courts, tennis courts and the “family play space” — an empty field between the tennis courts — were the least visited by survey respondents.
Survey takers were asked to evaluate existing features in terms of quality. Trails, roads and parking areas got high marks, while restrooms got the lowest score.
The survey also asked what new features people would like to see added to the park. Additional bathrooms got the most votes, followed by a stone-dust running path, a tennis backboard wall, volleyball courts and Frisbee golf. Lipari Shue said she was surprised to see the popularity of disc golf; after Googling it to learn more, she concluded that it seemed “passive and serene” and a good fit.
“The catalyst for this is that we have a master plan for Neahwa Park, which lists upgrades that have been suggested and, for all intents and purposes, approved — even though you know virtually none of them have funding,” Lipari Shue said. Wilber Park does not have a master plan, and so the community preferences identified will drive decisions.
Parks projects usually aren’t passed and funded easily. “They’re sort of seen as low, low priority,” she said. “Streets and drinking water come first.” However, over the long term — five to 10 years — she said the city is committed to making these most popular ideas happen.
