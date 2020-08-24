Suspect in 2019 Worcester killing pleads guilty

Oneonta resident Nicolas Meridy, one of six suspects charged in connection with the October shooting death of a Worcester man and attempted cover-up, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Monday in Otsego County Court.
Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl said he was surprised by the plea.
During a Monday hearing to suppress statements given by police officers involved in the case, Meridy unexpectedly pleaded guilty and accepted a plea bargain of 22 years to life in prison put forth by Muehl in January.
Meridy is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 26 in Otsego County Court.
Meridy was indicted in November on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted robbery and third-degree arson alongside Dylan Robinson and Alexander Borggreen, then 15 and 16, also of Oneonta.
Anais Soto, then 15, was indicted on all but the arson charge and released in December on $2,500 bail. The criminal cases against two other suspected accomplices — Alexis Lottermann of Walton and Tatiana Febo of Downsville, then 16 and 17 — were transferred to family court, where they will be tried as juveniles.
Robinson, Borggreen and Soto were also offered plea bargains, Muehl said, but “so far nothing has happened.”
The alleged intruders were after $5,000 in cash and marijuana when they entered the residence of Dylan Robinson’s father, Kenneth Robinson, 53, who was found dead in the threshold of his Worcester home when emergency personnel responded to reports of a fire on Oct. 10, according to investigators.
Investigators said they believe Lottermann and Febo stayed in the car while Robinson, Borggreen and Meridy entered the residence armed with shotguns and rifles, and Soto, also believed to be armed, stood watch. Robinson, Borggreen and Meridy then allegedly set fire to the home in an attempt to cover up the murder.
New York State Police Investigator Ronald Lussi testified during Meridy’s felony hearing that the defendant claimed to have fired his gun accidentally while Dylan Robinson fired the shots that killed his father.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
