A suspect shot by troopers following a report of a domestic dispute in Unadilla on Wednesday, Dec. 22, has died, state police announced in a media release.
Shortly after 7 p.m., New York State Police at Sidney were dispatched to a report of a domestic dispute at a home on Lyons Street.
The responding trooper was confronted by Mark A. Beilby, 24, who was armed with a knife inside the home, the release said. Beilby did not comply with the trooper’s repeated commands to drop the knife and advanced at the trooper. The trooper discharged his issued firearm, striking Beilby.
Beilby was transported to Tri-Town Hospital then transferred to Wilson Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the incident pursuant to Executive Law Section 70-b in conjunction with the New York State Police.
This is at least the fourth officer-involved fatal shooting this year in The Daily Star's coverage area.
Tyler Green, 23, was fatally shot during a confrontation with Oneonta police in front of his River Street home on April 6 following a call regarding a domestic dispute. Attorney General Letitia James' office investigated and ruled the shooting was justified.
Roger Lynch, 59, of Franklin, was fatally shot by troopers after an hours-long standoff and pointing a shot gun a troopers at his home in Franklin on Aug. 6. He was sought after a shooting in Delhi the previous night.
Walton resident Paul J. Weeden, 66, was killed after Walton Village Police responded to a mental health call on Oct. 4. According to troopers, who investigated the incident, the Walton Police officer believed Weeden had a gun, and when asked to drop the weapon, Weeden did not comply and advanced toward the officer. Weeden pointed the suspected gun at the officer, who then fired his duty weapon and struck Weeden.
