State Police are searching for a suspect in the shooting of a trooper in the town of Colesville in Broome County on Wednesday, June 9.
The suspect, Jason D. Johnson, is considered armed and dangerous, state police said in a media release.
He is a 34-year-old white male, 5 foot, 7 inches and about 160 pounds. His hair is longer than pictured and in a long mohawk style, the release said. He was last seen in the East Windsor Road area near Thorn Hill. He is considered armed and dangerous. It is possible that Johnson may be operating a 1996 Ford F-250 pickup truck, blue in color with the NY license plate HZV7759, also pictured.
Those who see Johnson or the the pickup truck are asked not to approach him and to call 911.
Because of the manhunt, Afton Central School, has switched to remote learning Thursday. The town of Afton borders Colesville.
According to troopers, Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies and members of the New York State Police responded to East Windsor Road in Colesville to check on the welfare of an individual a little after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
That is when the state trooper was shot. The trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.
