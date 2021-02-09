New York State Police are searching for a former Delaware County man wanted in connection with the deaths of six dogs on his property.
Carlos G. Smith, 33, is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, 5-feet-9 inches tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds. His last known address was on Pine Cliff Circle in Davenport, but he is believed to have moved out of the property and left the area, according to Aga Dembinska, Troop C public information officer.
Smith is wanted on a January warrant from Davenport Town Court for failure to provide sustenance to an animal. A Feb. 3 “Warrant Wednesday” Facebook post from the official New York State Police page has not yielded any substantial leads from tips, according to Dembinska.
Troopers were dispatched Dec. 10 to Smith’s residence following a report of dead dogs on the property. Two adult mixed-breed dogs and four puppies were found dead in a crate outside Smith’s trailer, according to Dembinska.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans founder Terra Butler said Smith declined assistance in caring and providing for the animals, which also included cats and a bearded dragon at the time of an October visit to the residence.
“I’m mad and I’m heartbroken,” Butler said. “This happens far too much.”
Davenport Town Supervisor Dennis Valente told The Daily Star that he was not aware of any issues with Smith or the care of his animals until Tuesday, when the mother of Smith’s former neighbor inquired about the dead animals, which were reportedly still on the property Tuesday evening.
Valente said he is pursuing the issue as a matter of public health.
“My issue is that we have six deceased animals in a neighborhood that’s very closely quartered,” he said.
The trailer park manager granted permission to the town to collect the dogs’ bodies, which Valente said he intends to do once the snow melts.
Because state police are not authorized to handle deceased domesticated animals, Dembinska said troopers previously contacted the town’s dog control officer and local nonprofit agencies “several times” to make plans for the removal of the bodies, but Valente said there was a lapse in communication because the town was without a dog control officer for a few weeks after the previous one resigned.
Valente said the town supervisor serves in the absence of an appointed dog control officer, but he was never notified about the situation.
“Once the dog dies, it falls into a gray area,” he said. “The dog control officer is not authorized to deal with deceased animals.”
Valente said the apparent abuse of the animals “speaks to an issue that Delaware County is trying to address.”
The Delaware County Board of Supervisors last month proposed a local law that, if approved, would create a countywide public registry of convicted animal abusers that would prevent them from owning or obtaining animals in the future.
The law was introduced in response to the rescue of 18 pit bulls, a German shepherd and a Belgian malinois from an alleged fighting ring in Franklin last February
A public hearing on the proposed law will be held at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, in the Board of Supervisors room at the Sen. Charles D. Cook County Office Building at 111 Main Street in Delhi.
Valente said he hopes to raise awareness of the resources available for local pet owners in need of assistance and reduce the stigma around asking for help.
“You just have to realize when you’re in over your head,” he said.
The Delaware Valley Humane Society, Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans and the Susquehanna SPCA offer shelter for unhoused animals in extreme temperatures and provide pet care items through a free pantry program.
“People use us every day to help care for their pets,” DVHS shelter manager Erin Insinga said. “We always help, no questions asked.”
For more information, visit dvhsny.org or contact the shelter at 607-563-7780 and dvhs.sidney@gmail.com.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
