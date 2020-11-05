Delaware Academy Elementary and Charlotte Valley Central School will shift to remote-only education Friday, Nov. 6, due to confirmed COVID-19 cases in each district, and Downsville Central School will be closed Friday because of a suspected case of COVID-19.
In a Thursday letter to parents, Delaware Academy district Superintendent Kelly Zimmerman announced that an elementary staff member tested positive, but had not been in attendance at the school and did not become symptomatic until the weekend.
“At no time” did the staff member enter the middle and high school building, which will remain open as usual Friday, Zimmerman said.
A Thursday evening Facebook post from Charlotte Valley Central School informed the community that the district recorded its second confirmed COVID-19 case since the beginning of the school year.
The individual did not contract the virus at school, but from an “outside encounter,” the district said.
Students were advised to follow their regular class schedule Friday via Google Classroom. Parents of students Pre-K through 2 may open the packets previously distributed by their teachers. Attendance is still mandatory via the remote learning platform, and students are still accountable for all work.
District officials are working with Delaware County Public Health to finalize contact tracing, the post read, and a follow-up robo-call is expected Friday after further consultation.
A notice posted on Downsville’s Facebook page said, “DCS is going to be closed tomorrow as a precautionary measure. DCS has a suspected positive COVID19 case. While we work with the DOH on confirmation and contract tracing school will be closed to students and teaching staff as if it were a snow day.”
Also in Delaware County, DCMO BOCES District Superintendent Perry Dewey announced on Wednesday that a student at the BOCES campus in Masonville had tested positive.
“I was advised today that one of our students at the Harrold Campus has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and they have been in contact with the Delaware County Health Department,” Dewey said in a latter posted on the district’s website. “We immediately sent out a robocall announcing the letter on our website. Be sure your information for these announcements is updated regularly.
“News like this can be received with mixed emotions from our community. As always, the safety and health of our students and staff are our top priority. We continue to work to support our students, families, and employees during this difficult time and appreciate your cooperation.”
Otsego County reported three new cases Thursday.
According to a media release, there are 45 active cases in the county, but no hospitalizations. There have been 1,042 total confirmed cases and 8 deaths since the pandemic began.
Delaware County reported four new cases Thursday, after reporting eight the day before.
According to a media release, there are 48 active cases in the county, with six people in hospitals and 194 people under quarantine.
There have been 205 cases and nine deaths recorded since the pandemic began.
Chenango County reported two new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing its total since tracking began to 432.
According to a media release from the county’s Health Department, there are 33 active cases in the county with six people hospitalized and 211 people under quarantine. Nine people have died.
Chenango officials are also warning of potential exposure to the virus at a restaurant in Greene.
According to a media release, the county’s contact tracing team received confirmation late Wednesday from the Broome County Health Department that a person who tested positive for COVID-19 had been at Lippy’s Bar and Grill at 119 River Valley Lane in Greene on Thursday, Oct. 29, from about 5 to 9 p.m.
“The individual and others in the facility may or may not have taken precautions such as mask wearing during the time they were at the establishment,” the release said.
Officials advised anyone who was in the restaurant during that time to closely monitor themselves for symptoms consistent with COVID19.
Anyone who exhibits any symptoms should immediately begin self-quarantine and contact their medical provider, the release said.
Hartwick College reported one new case of COVID-19 Thursday. There are 27 active cases on campus, according to a media release. The total number of cases detected on campus since Aug. 1 is 58.
SUNY Oneonta also reported one new case, bringing its total to 727 students since the fall semester began. One staff member also tested positive for the disease.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.