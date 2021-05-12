Susquehanna animal shelter to move into upgraded building next month

The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals announced Wednesday it has reached its $5 million campaign goal and plans move into a new shelter building next month.
“Our vision is becoming a reality,” SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes said in a media release.
The SQSPCA’s multi-million-dollar campus was made possible by a capital campaign led by Haynes, the SQSPCA Board of Directors under President Gaylord Dillingham and the SHELTER US Capital Campaign Committee chaired by Anne Keith, the release said.
“Foundation grants, matching challenges and a tremendous outpouring of private donations allowed us to reach what seemed like an insurmountable goal,” Haynes said. “We are incredibly thankful for the business, community and foundation support we receive, not only for this project but for the shelter’s general operating expenses as well.”
The SHELTER US project — supported by a $500,000 New York State Companion Animal Capital Fund Grant through the Department of Agriculture and Markets — will allow the shelter and thrift store facilities to move 1.2 miles north of the current location on state Route 28 between Cooperstown and Oneonta.
“To accommodate this move — including property purchase, demolition, asbestos abatement, site preparation, and upgraded equipment — the price tag to design and construct a new, state-of-the-art animal shelter, thrift store and campus is coming in at right around $5 million,” Haynes said.
The contents of the thrift store have already been moved by volunteers, including Rotary Club of Cooperstown members, to the new location, Haynes said. “We anticipate we can begin relocating the animal shelter in just a few weeks,” she said.
The thrift shop will conduct sales online via Facebook until the store is ready to reopen. The shelter transition will continue through the month of June as staff settles into the new facility and adjusts to the equipment. Interior finishes, site work and landscaping are ongoing, the release said.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house at the new location are set for Saturday, July 17.
The new facilities “will improve the daily lives of sheltered dogs and cats by better conforming to guidelines established by the Association of Shelter Veterinarians,” the release said. Upgraded features will include two entrances, separating incoming animals from visitors and animals leaving for new homes, a sterile surgery suite with a safe recovery area, a fresh air ventilation system and convenient parking.
“The new shelter and all the improved amenities are much needed and are very exciting, but they come at a considerable price tag,” Haynes said. “Our ability to meet and surpass the capital campaign goal represents a tremendous vote of confidence from the community in our abilities for which we are extremely grateful.”
