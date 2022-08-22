After a two year hiatus, the Susquehanna Balloon Festival returns to Oneonta for its 12th year at Neawha Park on Aug. 26.
Hosted by Destination Oneonta and sponsored by the city of Oneonta, the balloon festival welcomes back returning pilots, vendors and food trucks.
This year the festival encourages families to come down for a day of balloons, bounce houses, live music and a brand new cornhole tournament added this year according to David Kropp, president of Destination Oneonta.
Mike Ranieri, a pilot and one of the organizers for the Susquehanna Balloon Festival will be scheduling rides and supplying balloons through Balloon NY, Kropp said.
"We have seven pilots and they are coming from as far as Pennsylvania to fly. I primarily fly in the Hudson Valley, but there are a lot of local pilots here and it's a nice get together for all of us," Ranieri said.
All pilots required FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) training and balloons are inspected once a year, according to Ranieri.
The balloon festival is also offering rides rides for $300 per person at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday night and 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday morning, Kropp said.
"The balloons are very weather related," Ranieri said. "Oneonta is challenging because of the mountains and wind. We have to take off at certain times because of the wind levels in the morning and night."
The festival will also feature a a "Dusk Balloons" event where balloons are anchored and filled with propane and helium, causing the balloon to glow at night.
Additionally, live music from local bands Sons of Eastwood, Rickety Fence and Redshift will be performed throughout the weekend.
"Sponsorships keep the event accessible for everyone and allows us to have a free family friendly festival. The event started 12 years ago for Oneonta's Centennial and it was so well received that they wanted to continue it every year," Ranieri said.
"It's a fun family event that's free, so we encourage everyone to come down and enjoy great food, vendors and live music," Kropp said.
