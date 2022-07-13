Following a 143% increase in canine owner/guardian surrenders last month compared to June of 2021, the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is working to find new homes for dogs, particularly those that “are a little quirky and have been languishing at the shelter for far too long,” a media release from the shelter said.
“Singles Night: Meet Your One and Only (Pet)” will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 15, at the shelter to help showcase dogs that have been overlooked by potential adopters due to challenging behaviors and would do best in a home with no cats, other dogs or small children.
“These are dogs that are more likely to thrive and succeed as a ‘single’ pet for a variety of reasons” SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes said. “They might be big and hyperactive, still learning manners, so no small children. They may have a strong prey drive, so no cats. Or, they may just not like other dogs, so no dogs.”
Haynes said none of those behaviors precludes a dog from being a good pet or from being a great companion to the right person.
“The shelter environment is extremely stressful, even in a brand new, specially-designed facility like ours,” Haynes said. “Behaviors like anxiety, barking, jumping, reaction to visual and auditory triggers, etc. are magnified. As a result, people don’t even consider dogs showing these types of behaviors.”
She cited the example of “Max,” who lived in the shelter for 452 days before being adopted. “Max is an example of a dog that didn’t show well in a kennel, who was passed up repeatedly by potential adopters for well over a year,” she said.
“We had to think outside the box then, to find Max the right fit. He and I switched places for a day — Max in the director’s chair and me in his kennel — to get him the attention that eventually led to his forever home, where Max is happy, healthy and living his best life.”
This time, the SQSPCA is following the format of reality television shows “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.” Single-pet dogs will be identified as such by a rose on the front of their kennels and adoption fees will be waived for approved adopters.
“People are invited to stop by, browse the kennels, and spend time with these dogs one-on-one, to get a glimpse of the loveable aspects of their personalities,” Haynes said. No appointment is necessary and, as an extra incentive, visitors will receive a coupon for a free drink at Brewery Ommegang’s Fire Pit Fridays.
The event will not solve the shelter’s current intake crisis, the release said. The owner/guardian surrender rate for animals in general last month was 163 percent higher than in June of 2021, and July is looking much the same so far.
“We have been at maximum capacity for weeks, with waiting lists for both dogs and cats,” Haynes said. “This uptick in intakes appears to be a nationwide trend, and many suspect that today’s uncertain economy is the driving force. Whatever the cause, it’s our job to get animals into good, loving homes and we will do whatever it takes.”
