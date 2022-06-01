State Police said a Stamford woman died Wednesday afternoon in a vehicle crash in the town of Davenport.
According to a media release, State Police at Oneonta and members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to report of a serious head-on collision involving an SUV and a Trailways bus on state Route 23 in the town of Davenport at about 1:13 p.m. June 1.
The only occupant of the SUV, a 65-year-old woman of Stamford, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name is being withheld pending notifications to family, the release said.
A total of five people were on the bus. The driver of the bus, a 44-year-old woman of Astoria, and passenger, a 59-year-old female of Hartwick, were transported to Bassett Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Three other passengers did not report any injuries to the troopers at the scene. The bus was on its way to Oneonta from New York City.
State Police said the investigation is ongoing.
It's the second fatal crash in a week on state Route 23 in Davenport. On May 26, Stacey M. Stachow, 43, of Meredith, was killed when the van she was in with a passenger collided with a tractor-trailer, a media release from state police said.
The driver of the van, Adam S. Bright, 39, of Kortright, was transported to Albany Medical Center by helicopter with leg and pelvis injuries. The operator of the tractor trailer, Michael J. Lutz, 53, of Oneonta, suffered minor injuries.
