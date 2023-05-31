State Police said a Chenango County woman was injured when a tractor-trailer collided with a passenger vehicle in Guilford.
According to a media release, troopers from the Sidney headquarters were called Tuesday afternoon, May 30, to a crash involving a tractor-trailer and SUV on state Route 8 near county Route 35 in the town of Guilford.
Troopers said an investigation at the scene revealed that the SUV was on Route 35 when it entered the intersection and collided with a tractor-trailer that had been traveling on Route 8.
The driver of the SUV, Erin E. Hazen, 27, of South New Berlin, was transported by ambulance to A.O Fox Hospital — Tri Town. A passenger in the vehicle, a 3-year-old male, was not injured, the release said.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, Sergei Y. Maliutin, 51, of Cohoes, did not report any injury.
Troopers did not report any tickets.
