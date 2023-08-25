Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, joined other officials at a press conference recently to call on Gov. Kathy Hochul to save the Nourish New York program, according to a media release from Tague's office.
The Nourish New York initiative was created "to bridge the gap between farmers and families in need after the COVID-19 pandemic," the release said. With a budget of $147 million, emergency food providers in the state were able to purchase surplus products from New York farmers and dairy manufacturers to support less fortunate families. The program was originally housed under the Department of Agriculture and Markets but was later moved to the Department of Health and "has since destabilized due to poor management," the release said.
“The mismanagement of Nourish NY is hurting people all over the state," Tague said. "This program is supposed to be helping food banks, farmers and those in need, yet it is not a priority for Gov. Hochul or Albany bureaucrats.
“Much needed funds are being held in limbo while food banks and farmers, who rely on these funds, are struggling. Families, in turn, can’t put food on the table,” Tague said. “We need to return the program to its rightful department and release the funds for farmers and food banks immediately.”
