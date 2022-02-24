Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, R-Pulaski, announced this week that Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, has been appointed as vice-chair of the Joint Conference Committee.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve in this role and get to work to address the challenges facing the people of the 102nd Assembly District and New York state as a whole,” Tague said in a media release. “As always, it will be my mission to ensure our state government works for all New Yorkers, from the rolling hills of Schoharie County to the towering skyscrapers of Manhattan. I want to thank Leader Will Barclay and all of my colleagues in the Republican Assembly Conference for their vote of confidence in my abilities. I look forward to continuing to work alongside them to make our state the most safe, prosperous and free place it can be.”
