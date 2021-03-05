Oneonta's project to improve the "town-gown" relationship has restarted, and its efforts are already drawing praise from city and college officials.
The Town-Gown Task Force held its first restart meeting Thursday, Feb. 25, via Zoom and broadcast on Vimeo. During the meeting, Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig, SUNY Oneonta Acting Chair Dennis Craig, task force co-chairs Mark Drnek and Melissa Marietta and other group members expressed optimism that the coronavirus pandemic and last summer's outbreak at SUNY Oneonta would lead to a more positive relationship between the city and its two colleges, SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College.
"I just really applaud how everyone is coming together," Herzig said.
"If anything, COVID has taught us how important it is," Craig said. "These relationships require attention and nurturing. COVID has really revealed where the fractures exist and where the opportunities are to make lasting changes.
"I look at this work as really making lasting contributions to break those barriers down," Craig said.
The tone and the good feelings are nearly completely opposite of the relationship between SUNY Oneonta and the city during the fall semester, when SUNY Oneonta had the worst coronavirus outbreak of the state college system's 64 campuses. Within days of the start of the fall semester, students holding house parties and flouting safety guidelines for mask wearing and social distancing led to hundreds of positive cases.
By Aug. 30, new SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras was on campus, ordering a pause in campus learning and activities. Less than a week later, he directed the school to go to remote learning for the rest of the semester. Oneonta's was the only SUNY campus that ultimately had to take such drastic action. More than 700 students eventually tested positive for the virus, although follow-up action from the state, city, Otsego County and the two colleges helped prevent the outbreak from spreading to the general community.
In October, then-SUNY Oneonta President Barbara Jean Morris resigned and Craig was appointed as her acting replacement. The relationship between Morris and Herzig, SUNY and Oneonta had become so bad, when The Daily Star asked Herzig if he had anything nice to say about Morris upon her resignation, he responded with the political platitude that he was looking forward, not backward.
Not long after the outbreak, Herzig assigned Drnek, who is the Common Council member from the city's Eighth Ward, which includes the downtown area, the task of forming a task force to fix the breech between the city and the colleges, residents and students.
Town-gown, which is an academic and municipal term for the relationships between the two entities in college towns, came from that directive.
According to task force materials, the initiative is meant to, "seek an avenue to work with the colleges to mitigate the negative publicity following the fall semester spike in COVID infection and its deleterious effect on the downtown shopping district."
The initial concerns the task force sought to address were assuring residents it is safe to shop downtown, assuage the distrust and resentment residents might feel toward students and address and change the feeling some students might have that they are not welcome or appreciated in the city.
At the restart meeting, Drnek, who is one of the candidates running in the November election to replace Herzig as mayor, said the group's work is based on a word equation: collaboration = education = understanding = empathy = respect = community.
The task force is composed of 12 members in an oversight group that includes city officials, officials from both colleges and students from both colleges.
The task force will divide into subcommittees, with each group focusing on a different aspect of the city-colleges relationship. The subcommittees are dialogue, community impact, intra-campus collaboration, art and exhibition, downtown engagement, and promotion. Daily Star Advertising Director Valerie Secor is the chair of the promotion committee.
Marietta, who is the director of SUNY Oneonta's Career Development Center, said the oversight group will meet monthly and monitor the subcommittees' ideas and activities, but she encouraged the subcommittees to determine their own priorities, make their own suggestions and create their own activities as an outgrowth of their work. She said the purpose of the task force is to be a collaboration.
"We wanted you to have some latitude to be creative and to take ownership of this," she said.
Although the town-gown efforts paused over the colleges' semester break, the task force did laud its efforts in the fall, in particular with several October events on Main Street. During one event students decorated the city with scarecrows in honor of the season. Several weeks later, students helped with Halloween decor and in handing out candy to children in lieu of the city's traditional parade and store-based trick or treating.
Now, with the spring semester underway and the task force revived, optimism among its members is high that some long-term good things can come from last year's problems.
"I love the energy about this," Herzig said.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.