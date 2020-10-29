SUNY Oneonta has created a task force to examine University Police practices and review police-community relations on campus.
According to a media release, The UPD and the Oneonta College Community Task Force was created in response to country-wide protests over the summer regarding inequality, injustice and police brutality.
The group, led by Dr. Robert Compton, professor and chair of the Africana and Latinx Studies Department at the college, is composed of eight members of the campus community. It will conduct a survey, interview key stakeholders, review practices and policies, and identify the strengths and potential issues that concern the campus community regarding policing, the release said. It will then compile a report and present its findings to Acting President Dennis Craig and the college community by the end of the 2020-21 academic year.
The initiative is in line with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order to Reinvent and Modernize Police Strategies and Programs, which was signed on June 12.
"SUNY Oneonta has an added responsibility to condemn social injustice, police brutality and racial profiling because of its history involving the Black List, which raised questions of civil rights, profiling and privacy issues on a national level in September 1992," the release said.
In addition to Compton, members of the task force are:
• Aliyah Abdelsalam, a student at SUNY Oneonta;
• Cameron Allison, undersheriff of the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, adjunct lecturer of criminal justice at SUNY Oneonta and retired Oneonta Police Department lieutenant;
• Dr. Howard Ashford, assistant professor of Africana and Latinx Studies;
• Dr. Beniam Awash, assistant professor of sociology and criminal justice;
• Pathy Leiva, director of the College Assistance Migrant Program and interim director of Education Opportunity Program and Access to College Excellence;
• Dr. William Simons, professor of history and former president of UUP Oneonta;
• Dr. Bernadette Tiapo, associate vice president and chief diversity officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.