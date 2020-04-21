School closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic mean that area teachers have changed where, how and when they work. But, according to administrators, parents and teachers themselves, local educators are rising to the challenge.
“A really important piece to think about is that everything literally came to a halt and changed 180 degrees,” Sidney Central School District Superintendent Eben Bullock said. “Kids come into the classroom, the teacher meets and greets and that stopped in one day. We radically changed what education looks like in 24-hour period.
“There’s no template to follow, but we threw it out to the staff and they put together learning packets to practice skills, we did mass distributions and any time a parent couldn’t pick up, we did home delivery of materials and food,” he continued.
The 1,150-student, pre-K through 12 district has roughly 120 educators, Bullock noted, with each staff member “reaching out to kids at least once a week, saying, ‘What do you need? Do you have internet?’ and doing data collection.”
A similar distribution was held at Morris Central School, where second-grade teacher Nicole Briguglio said she saw members of the pre-K through 12 school community “really come together.” The district, she noted, has roughly 400 students.
“Teachers and administrators were working toward the same goal, and that was to help our students,” she said. “If you looked at the big picture, we had everyone coming together and cafeteria staff stepping up to do meals.”
Oneonta High School Principal Anne Wolstenholme also said teachers “stepped up to the plate.” The high school, she noted, has roughly 70 faculty members and around 500 students in grades 9 through 12.
“It came fast and furious and I believe (teachers’) response was equally amazing, in terms of their ability to adapt,” Wolstenholme said. “It’s been really awesome to see some of the creative ways that teachers have reached out to the kids and given them inspirational messages.”
Even as teaching remotely brings inherent connectivity issues, educators said, connections of a different kind are emerging.
“The thing that is most important that I hear from faculty and staff is connection, and how to maintain that connection,” Wolstenholme said, “and boy, are they striving to continue those interactions with kids. We’ve felt it all across the district, but at the high school level, it has been something that certainly has encouraged us to try new things and experiment. There are a variety of tools out there that we’ve been training ourselves in on the fly to a degree … but we have these beautiful relationships with kids as their teachers, mentors and coaches and it’s about sustaining that connection regardless of if we’re under one roof or not.
“So, it isn’t always about, ‘You need to submit this assignment’; it’s about, ‘I want to see you, how are you doing and how can I help you?’,” she continued. “That’s been the focus and wow, you get a lump in your throat just watching what our educators are doing in this current environment.”
“We pride ourselves on having a collaborative environment,” Bullock said. “I cannot stress enough the examples of teamwork and collaboration I have seen; whether with instructional staff, administrative or food service … or teachers helping teachers set up Microsoft Team or Zoom meetings, this has brought us tremendously closer together. We’re relying on the strengths of others.”
Briguglio said she, too, sees the circumstances fostering unexpected benefits. Since the school’s closure in mid-March, Briguglio noted, she’s communicated with her 12 second-graders and their families primarily through a private Facebook account.
“Overall, it’s a little stressful,” she said. “This is definitely uncharted waters for parents and students, but also for us. I’m not really a tech person — that’s never been my strength as a teacher — so this has been kind of a challenge. I’ve had to figure out how to be the teacher I am, but through a means I’m not that comfortable with, but really great things have come from this.
“Students have been able to see me in a different light,” she continued, noting that she often teaches seated, using her young daughter’s play easel as a whiteboard. “Normally I’m in school, I’m there, I’m Mrs. Briguglio, but I’ve been able to bring kids into my house and they get to see me not always as a teacher, but a mom with a family. I had my daughter with me on one of my videos, my parents did a bit of a story, so that’s been fun for (students) and it keeps them in the mindset of academics and growing and learning, but they can have a bit of fun with it.”
Educators’ candor and flexibility, Briguglio said, is helping to cultivate similar traits in children.
“It’s nice for (students) to see that everybody’s having to adapt in some way,” she said. “It’s OK and it can be scary and different, but it can be funny too; we just have to roll with it and keep going. We’re all here — everyone has different avenues or channels of how they’re doing it — but we’re all here.”
