Several local teachers are among the recipients of the Empire State Excellence in Teaching Award.
Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced 54 P-12 public school teachers across the state were rewarded "for their impressive skillset as an educator and commitment to success for all of their students."
"Before, throughout, and as we move past this pandemic, teachers have selflessly shown up for our kids and deserve our immense gratitude," Hochul said in a media release. "It is impossible to recognize each one for their hard work and effort, but I am pleased to congratulate 54 outstanding educators for their commitment to their students. They embody the values and mindset that every educator should have, and I applaud them for inspiring thousands of children across our great state."
Local recipients include:
• Mollie Burgett, Middleburgh Central School;
• Lorelle Dutcher, Franklin Central School;
• Celia Garretson-Rathbun, Richfield Springs High School;
• Carrie Styles, Schoharie Elementary School;
• Theresa Sherman, Delaware Academy Central School District at Delhi;
• Lori DePauw, Sidney Central School District;
• Jodie Day, Walton Central School District.
The recipients were rewarded "after an extensive application period, where several New York State professional education associations were involved in the selection process," the release said. Awardees will receive a $5,000 stipend distributed by the State University of New York to apply toward professional learning opportunities to continue to develop their knowledge and skills in ways that will further support student growth.
State University of New York Interim Chancellor Deborah F. Stanley said, "We are pleased to have SUNY be a part of celebrating our talented and dedicated teachers. These recipients set the standard for what it means to effectively inspire young students to embrace and enjoy learning. I extend my congratulations to the awardees and thank all of our teachers for their commitment to education that builds success and confidence in students in and beyond the classroom."
Recipients come from ten regions across the state and include 24 teachers with multiple teaching certifications and those providing instruction and support in counseling, elementary education, family and consumer science, literacy, mathematics, music, science, social studies, students with disabilities, TESOL, and world languages, the release said. The selected awardees have been teaching on average for more than 16 years.
