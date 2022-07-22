The TEDxOneonta planning team has announced the speakers for its 2022 event.
The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center's main hall. It was lest held in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are thrilled to have TEDx back in Oneonta, and for our fifth event. We have had amazing community support since the beginning, and can’t wait to see everyone together again,” said Dan Buttermann, TEDxOneonta co-founder and executive producer.
“Cumulatively, our speakers have been viewed over 300,000 times on YouTube, and been featured in Toastmasters International magazine,” he said
“Our theme for 2022 is 'Transformations,' and our lineup of speakers will be sharing their ideas of how our society needs to and can transform," Lisa Samols, co-founder and lead curator, said. "We are again inviting speakers from far and wide, and our team received over 60 applications this year. We sold out in 2019, so buy your ticket today.”
According to the release, TEDxOneonta "is designed to bring together a diverse group of community members to share ideas and become change-makers." The event "makes new connections, reinforces or reignites existing ones, the release said. "It will open the door of possibility and keep inspiration a part of our lives. Participants will get to know each other and share their stories as well. The event is not a concert or a performance, but one that requires participation and a willingness to engage."
TED is a nonprofit organization that produces talks, 18 minutes or fewer. Many of the talks are given at TED's annual conference in Vancouver, British Columbia, and made available, free, on TED.com. TED speakers have included Bill Gates, Jane Goodall, Elizabeth Gilbert, Sir Richard Branson, Nandan Nilekani, Philippe Starck, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Sal Khan and Daniel Kahneman.
The 2022 TEDxOneonta speakers and topics include:
• Rosalia Rivera on “Consent Culture”
• Anne Therese Gennari on “Being a Climate Optimist”
• Lisa Powell Graham on “How Women Will Be the Answer to Our Workforce Crisis”
• Micah J. Wonjoon Kessel on “The Importance of Diversity in the Workplace”
• Lisa Meschutt on “Telling Your Story and When It Might Be Harmful to do so”
• Jeri Wachter and Joe Stillman on “Forging a Path Forward to Healing in America”
Tickets are $25 until Aug. 31 and $30 thereafter. For more information, visit www.tedxoneonta.com.
