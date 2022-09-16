State Police from the Cobleskill station said they arrested a 14-year-old youth on Sept 8 for in connection with a bomb threat.
According to a media release, troopers responded at about 9:54 a.m. Sept. 7 to the Cobleskill-Richmondville High School for reports of multiple social media postings by a student threatening to bomb the school. Students and faculty were asked to shelter in place while the property was swept by K9 units. The investigation determined the threats were unfounded, and there was no safety risk to anyone at the school.
The juvenile, whose name was not released, was charged with making a terroristic threat, a class “D” felony. He is scheduled to appear in Schoharie County Family Court, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.