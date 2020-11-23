Teen charged in Worcester murder case accepts plea deal

The first of three teenagers charged in connection with a murder, robbery and attempted arson last fall pleaded guilty Monday, Nov. 23, in Otsego County Court after accepting a plea bargain.
Alexander Borggreen of Oneonta pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and is scheduled to be sentenced Monday, Jan. 11, according to Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl.
Borggreen, then 16, was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted robbery and third-degree arson for an October 2019 incident in which 53-year-old Kenneth Robinson was shot dead in the threshold of his Worcester home.
The intruders were allegedly after $5,000 in cash and marijuana, according to Muehl.
Muehl said Borggreen accepted a plea deal in which he would be required to testify against co-defendant Dylan Robinson, the teenage son of the deceased, should his case go to trial, likely not until June or July.
Borggreen was scheduled to be released on $2,500 bail in August.
Oneonta resident Nicolas Meridy, 33, was sentenced last month to 22 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.
The other charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement in which Meridy waived his right to appeal, Muehl said. Though not part of the agreement, Meridy may also be called to testify in the younger Robinson’s case.
Dylan Robinson, then 15, who was also charged with second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted robbery and third-degree arson, is scheduled to appear in Otsego County Court at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, via Microsoft Teams.
No further court date has been set for Oneonta resident Anais Soto, then 15, who was similarly charged in the case. Muehl said Soto was also offered a plea deal in exchange for testimony in Dylan’s trial.
Two other suspects, Alexis Lottermann of Walton and Tatiana Febo of Downsville, then 16 and 17, are being tried as juveniles in family court.
A New York State Police investigator testified at Meridy’s October 2019 felony hearing that Meridy claimed that he and Borggreen, who were armed, were granted entry into the residence by Dylan, also armed, while Soto stood guard and Lottermann and Febo waited in the vehicle.
Muehl said Meridy claimed he fired his weapon accidentally and tried to pin the murder on Dylan, who allegedly shot his father in the head.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
