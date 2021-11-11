Otsego County sheriff's deputies said a Morris teenager was arrested on a felony charge.
According to a media release, Aliyis H. Phetteplace, 19, was arrested on Oct. 28 on a felony charge of second-degree strangulation, a misdemeanor charge of criminal obstruction of breathing and a charge of second-degree harassment, a violation.
Deputies said the arrest followed the investigation of a "physical domestic dispute" in Morris on Oct. 27. Phetteplace was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in town of Morris Court.
