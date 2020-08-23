A Bronx teen is dead after a ATV crash on Friday afternoon, Delaware County Sheriff Office announced in a media release.
At about 12:45 p.m., deputies and members of the Walton Volunteer Fire Department and Emergency Squad responded to a 911 report of an all-terrain vehicle accident on Cayuga Trail Road in the town of Walton.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the 15-year-old victim was riding an all-terrain vehicle on Iroquois Trail Road when he lost control of the ATV, ran off the roadway where he collided with a tree and was ejected from the vehicle, the release said. The teen was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
He was transported from the accident scene by a witness, to a Cayuga Trail Road residence from which the 911 call was made. He was airlifted from that location by LifeNet Medivac helicopter, to UHS Delaware Valley Hospital where died of the injuries he sustained in the accident, the release said.
