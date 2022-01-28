The Bainbridge teenager who shared a racist video on Martin Luther King Jr. Day was arrested on weapons charges Friday, Jan. 28.
An investigation began after the Bainbridge-Guilford School district notified State Police about a 19-second video that was posted by the unidentified Bainbridge-Guilford High School student on Jan. 17, which was Martin Luther King Jr. Day, that shows the student and another youth shooting a tree and saying, “This is what we do to (n-word).”
Initially, the State Police investigated and "determined there was not threat or criminality," Troop C Public Information Officer Aga Dembinska said on Jan. 20.
The same day the second teen shown in the video was expelled from the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry.
SUNY ESF President Joanie Mahoney issued an email to the college community about the video and the expulsion of the student. She said the college became aware of the video Jan. 20 and took immediate action.
“Although this action took place off campus and outside of Onondaga County, the individual identified as an ESF student is in direct violation of ESF’s Code of Student Conduct,” Mahoney said in her letter. “As a result, this student has been expelled, and is prohibited from entering all ESF buildings and properties, effective immediately.”
Gov. Kathy Hochul condemned the video in a tweet that read: “I am disgusted by the racist behavior displayed on social media from a @sunyesf student. Let me be clear: New York State has zero tolerance for acts of hate and intolerance, and any attempts at causing fear or threats of violence against any individual or community.”
Hochul also said she was “directing the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to offer law enforcement any assistance needed in response to the spread of hateful messaging online.”
A further investigation determined that the rifle possessed by the 17-year-old was not SAFE Act compliant, State Police announced Friday, Jan. 28. The 17-year-old was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony, and later arraigned as an adolescent offender in Chenango County Court.
After consultation with the Chenango County District Attorney, it was determined that a hate crime did not occur, since the video was not directly sent to a specific person or group, the release said.
Disciplinary action against the B-G student wouldn't be revealed due to privacy concerns, Bainbridge-Guilford Central School District Superintendent Timothy Ryan said last week.
Neither student in the video have been identified by authorities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.