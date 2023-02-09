State Police said a Norwich teenager was killed in Wednesday afternoon crash.
According to a media release, troopers from the Norwich station responded to a one-vehicle, rollover crash at about 4:29 p.m. Feb.8, on Hoben Road in the town of Oxford.
They said a pickup truck, being operated by Ayden N. Strong, 18 of Norwich, failed to negotiate a sharp corner and overturned. As a result of the collision, Taylor M. Demuth, 18, also of Norwich, was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. Two other occupants of the vehicle received minor, non-life-threatening injuries in the collision.
Troopers said the vehicle was uninsured and unregistered, and the driver was not licensed.
Troopers were assisted by State Police investigators, the Troop C Collision Reconstruction Unit, and members of Chenango County EMS, Greene EMS, Oxford Fire Department and Emergency Squad, and Chenango County fire coordinators.
The investigation is continuing, according to the release.
