Beginning Oct. 24, residents with 607 area code phone numbers and four other area codes in the state will have to dial the three-digit area code when making a call. Calls made with just seven digits will not be completed.
According to the Federal Communications Commission, the following area codes in New York will need to be added when being dialed by residents: 607, 516, 716, 845 and 914.
That’s because a new national suicide and mental health crisis number will be enacted next year, according to the telecommunications company Empire Access.
That number will be 988 and will connect to the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline, the FCC announced.
However, 35 states and one U.S. territory use 988 as the first three digits of seven-digit phone numbers. So, to avoid accidentally calling the hotline, people in area codes with a 988 as the next three digits will need to dial all 10 digits.
The hotline number will be effective beginning July 16, 2022.
