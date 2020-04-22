Because of construction work that will occur near and around Wilber Park tennis courts six through eight, closest to the pool area, will be closed to the public Thursday, April 23, weather permitting, according to a media release from the city of Oneonta.
Tennis courts to be closed Thursday
NEW LISBON - Eva J. Joy, 84, of New Lisbon, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown. Born on Jan. 6, 1936, Eva was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Violia (Richards) Harrington. On July 19, 1958, she married Jerry D. Joy, in the Morris United Metho…
