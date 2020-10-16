Tension remains after outbreak, SUCO leader's exit

ONEONTA — A day after the resignation of SUNY Oneonta President Barbara Jean Morris, local officials said they want to focus on the future of the city's relationship with its biggest college.
Morris, who took over as the campus president in 2018, turned in her resignation to SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras last week, he said at a media conference at the school Thursday, Oct. 15.
SUNY Oneonta, which normally has about 6,500 students on campus, had the worst back-to-school coronavirus outbreak of the state university system with more than 740 positive cases tied to an initial super-spreader event, an off-campus party.
The college reopened in August, with the first day of classes on Monday, Aug. 24. The first positive cases were reported the next day. Morris suspended several students and sororities in response, but the outbreak continued to grow.
By Sunday, Aug. 30, 100 positive cases had been reported and Malatras visited campus to announce it would shift to online only learning for two weeks. But five days later, the number of positive cases had nearly quadrupled and Malatras closed the campus for the semester.
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig said he did not want to cast blame on Morris, but intended to focus on working with Malatras and interim President Dennis Craig to have a better reopening in the spring.
"It is well known that I had considerable disagreements with the college this summer as we had the reopening, but that's in the past," Herzig told The Daily Star on Friday, Oct. 16. "I am more concerned about what we do going forward. I will say the really most important thing we are all facing right now is how soon SUNY Oneonta will reopen in the spring.
"That is a decision that will affect many people," he said.
Otsego County Rep. Clark Oliver, who graduated from SUNY Oneonta last year and represents the easternmost wards in the city, said he also wants to focus forward, but his concern is about rebuilding trust between the city's residents and the college community.
"There's always a little tension there, to some extent," he told The Daily Star on Friday. "The outbreak certainly made that tension worse, or at least brought it out in the open. With new leadership at the college, I hope it will ease the tension some so that relationship can be rebuilt."
Thursday's announcement made headlines around the state, with even The New York Times writing about the resignation. Although Malatras said Morris left on her own to pursue other options, some headlines framed the parting as a firing. However, not everyone thought Morris should take all the blame for the outbreak.
"It is clear that something went wrong," Oliver said. "It was mostly the irresponsibility of the students, in my eyes, but sometimes when you are the leader, you have to take the fall."
Otsego County Rep. Adrienne Martini, who represents Oneonta's third and fourth wards, which are adjacent to the college, said she thinks Morris has to accept responsibility for the outbreak, but so do many other leaders, including the state system which issued the protocols SUNY Oneonta used to reopen in August.
"There is a lot of blame to go around," she wrote in a Facebook post Friday. "Regardless, when you are a college president, ultimately, the buck stops with you."
However, Martini said it was a shame SUNY was replacing Morris, who was the first person of native descent to lead a state college in New York, with a white man.
"Replacing a woman with indigenous heritage who really looked out for BIPOC on campus with yet another white guy (even if it is temporary while a search is started) is not a great look — and getting defensive when that is pointed out is only fanning the flames," Martini wrote.
Herzig said he got a good impression of Craig, who was interim president of SUNY Purchase recently. That campus has had only seven positive cases since reopening, according to SUNY officials.
"My energy is focused on a successful reopening of the college," Herzig said.
In a statement sent to The Daily Star on Friday, Fred Kowal, president of the statewide chapter of United University Professions, SUNY Oneonta's faculty union, said he also wanted to work with Craig to form a better partnership.
"The departure of SUNY Oneonta President Barbara Jean Morris comes at a terribly difficult and challenging time for this college, and the entire SUNY community," he wrote in the statement. "UUP wishes President Morris well.
“We look forward to working with acting President Dennis Craig," the statement continued. "Certainly, his leadership at SUNY Purchase during this pandemic, and his experience overseeing the response at Purchase during last spring’s surge of the coronavirus, bode well for him to step into this position now."
