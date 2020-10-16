Tension remains after outbreak, SUCO leader's exit

MORRIS - Ronald T. Forgit, 78, of Morris, passed away on Oct. 12, 2020. Son of George and Margaret (Ronan) Forgit, Ron was born on July 18, 1942, in Brooklyn. On June 25, 1962, Ron married the love of his life, Arlene J. Higgins, with whom he spent the rest of his days. Ron served in the Uni…