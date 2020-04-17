Tensions flare between Cuomo, Trump as N.Y. death toll grows

ALBANY — President Donald Trump and Gov. Andrew Cuomo's tempestuous relationship swerved into the frosty zone Friday when the nation's chief executive goaded the New York leader on Twitter while the latter was conducting his COVID-19 briefing.
Trump tweeted the governor "should spend more time 'doing' and less time 'complaining.' Get out there and get the job done. Stop talking! We built you thousands of hospital beds that you didn't need or use."
Cuomo, just three days after proclaiming he "won't engage" Trump in a political fight, responded with barb of his own, saying: "If he’s sitting home watching TV, maybe he should get up and go to work, right?”
Cuomo has repeatedly lamented in recent weeks the state is broke. Last week, his administration postponed a 2% pay increase for some 80,000 unionized state employees, citing the state's grave fiscal condition.
Responding to Trump's prodding, the governor sharpened the rhetoric.
“Is there any funding so I can do these things you want me to do?” he said, staring directly into television cameras in the event Trump was watching a live webcast. “That is passing the buck without passing the bucks.”
“Why don’t you show as much consideration to states as you did to your big businesses and to your airlines?” he continued.
The governor also pointed out that, while other states may have lower numbers of coronavirus and could reopen sooner than others, New York is still seeing more than 600 new deaths daily from COVID-19.
Trump’s home state has seen more than 220,000 confirmed cases — more than any country outside the U.S. — and nearly 13,000 deaths.
The exchange took place on day when the state's number of people who have tested positive for the virus increased to 229,642, up by 7,358 in a day.
The virus has claimed the lives of 12,192 New Yorkers since the pandemic began, the highest number of deaths among the states.
RE-OPEN UPSTATE?
While the New York City region is the center of the nation's worst outbreak of the virus, the upstate region has experienced fewer cases per capita, although there have been some hot spots in the Hudson Valley, Buffalo, Rochester and Albany.
But while Cuomo said opening some regions of the state sooner than others was worthy of consideration, he also suggested that approach could trigger problems.
"What happens to all that pent-up demand from the rest of the state of people who are dying to get out of their house?" he said. "And would you create inadvertently a problem for that place where you’d see all sorts of people descending there? Because that’s now opened, right? The first barbershop to open — there’s going to be a line going out the door."
He said any plan for reopening should be governed by testing capability, noting the needed resources have not been made available by the federal government.
“We cannot do it without federal help,” Cuomo said, again arguing New York and other state governments have not received the federal relief they need to manage the crisis.
"Don't pass the buck without passing the bucks," he said.
At the same time, Cuomo acknowledged the public has grown weary of the extended shutdown.
"The situation we’re in now is unsustainable," he said. "People can’t stay in their homes for this length of time. They can’t stay out of work."
A key reason why the hospitalization rate has leveled off, he suggested it, is that the current infection rate — the number of times a virus-positive person infects someone else — has been reduced to 0.9 percent in New York, down from 1.2%, which is the level for an epidemic.
If the state reopens businesses too swiftly, he said, the infection rate could jump again and "we'll be right back to where we started," he said.
He suggested he is also listening to people from the North Country who have no interest in having to contend with a chain reaction, with downstate residents flocking to their region.
"You open your beaches, but I don’t open my beaches," the governor said. "My people are all going to go to your beach. I get a lot of calls from people in the Adirondacks. They don’t want a lot of people coming from downstate to the Adirondacks and flooding their communities now."
Meanwhile, with Cuomo signaling that the outbreak has eased somewhat, a coalition of upstate hospitals is asking the governor to amend his executive orders to allow them to resume elective surgeries at their facilities. More than 2,700 health care workers at upstate hospitals have been furloughed from their jobs, with the cancellation of those procedures being a significant factor.
But Cuomo did not directly addressed the issue of the elective surgeries when he was asked about it at his daily press briefing. He has previously directed that all hospitals expand their bed capacity by 50% to brace for wave of admissions from virus infections.
NURSING HOMES
Faced with a wave of deaths at state-regulated nursing homes, the Cuomo administration, after rejecting press requests for information about the location of the facilities, began identifying the homes that have experienced at least five COVID-19 deaths.
One home in Brooklyn, Cobble Hill, has had 55 deaths since the outbreak began last month. In all, more than 350 homes have reported patient fatalities.
As of Friday, the state said 2,690 nursing home patients have died from the virus while an additional 626 residents of adult care facilities, also licensed by the state, have succumbed to the contagion.
However, the tally does not include patients who died at hospitals after being transferred from the homes where they were infected.
Last month, the state granted legal immunity to nursing home operators along with other health care providers, including doctors, for the way they addressed the contagion. The immunity has prompted patient advocates to question the lack of accountability.
Richard J. Mollot, executive director of the Long Term Care Community Coalition, said the state's move to provide more data on the fatalities was "a step in the right direction," though the continued block on the identities of scores of homes that have had deaths "just hides information further."
Relatives of patients and the patients themselves, Mollot said, should have "all the information they need to survive and make good decisions."
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
