FLEISCHMANNS — The forced closure of several Jewish-owned businesses by village officials has stoked tensions between year-round Delaware County residents and their seasonal counterparts and prompted intervention by state officials.
Fleischmanns Mayor Fred Woller said he had received “many complaints” from village residents about Avi Mendlovic, a Brooklyn native and Fleischmanns seasonal business owner.
“He’s running an illegal camp,” Woller said. “That’s where the problem started.”
Noting the Mendlovic family’s long history as hoteliers in the village, Woller observed that “there’s more students — more young men — this year, and not as many families.”
“The state banned overnight camps and this is his way of getting around that,” Woller continued. “He’s lying and saying their parents are there.”
“Following reports of multiple businesses in Delaware and Sullivan counties operating in violation of state law, the New York State Health Department issued six cease-and-desist orders and served a notice that these businesses are in violation of public health law,” department representatives said in a Wednesday statement. “The Department is seeking all potential legal options to protect the community during this unprecedented public health pandemic.”
In a Monday email to village residents, Woller acknowledged that “there has been much frustration and worry over the past few weeks.”
“It takes just one person not caring enough to throw that proverbial wrench in the gears,” he continued. “Needless to say, it has been a major challenge for the Board.”
Woller went on to announce the closures of the Palace Hotel, the Flagstone Motel, the Oppenheimers Regis Hotel, the Fleischmanns Kosher Deli and the yeshiva, all of which are owned by Orthodox Jews, who make up the majority of the village’s seasonal residents.
“That’s what makes it difficult,” Woller told The Daily Star. “It seems like we’re against them, but we’re not.”
“There are people up here who are devout. They follow the rules,” he said, praising the owners of the yeshiva and the Regis Hotel for complying immediately with the state guidelines.
Bright yellow “Danger” signs appeared Monday on three of Mendlovic’s businesses — the kosher deli, the Flagstone Inn and the Palace Hotel — proclaiming the structures “unsafe for human occupancy or use” and declaring it “unlawful for any person to enter or occupy” the buildings by the authority of Hiram Davis, code enforcement officer for the town of Middletown and the village of Fleischmanns.
Despite an explicit statement on the sign declaring that “any unauthorized person” removing it will be prosecuted, the one posted to the entrance of the deli had been removed by 5:30 p.m. Monday, when a steady flow of patrons could be seen entering and exiting the building, plastic grocery bags in hand.
Christopher Plant, Margaretville code enforcement officer and private contractor for the Mendlovics, claimed the documents were invalid because they were issued “in response to an unsolicited, unauthorized inspection” and “no legal, written explanation” was provided.
“There’s no rhyme or reason to it,” he said. “It’s just a piece of paper. The building itself is fine.”
Davis did not return requests for comment.
As Woller approached the deli Monday evening, camera in hand to document the violation, Abe Mendlovic, Avi’s son, rushed outside, bellowing that the mayor was an anti-semite and demanding he don a face mask.
He decried what he described as the mayor’s double standards in regard to mask-wearing and parking, showing a cell phone photo of Woller’s truck parked partially on the curb in front of his residence.
Abe recorded Woller’s every step with his cell phone while his father rolled up the sleeves of his white button-down shirt and bounced on the balls of his feet, lunging slightly as if preparing to swing his fists.
Woller denied the claims of anti-semitism and shrugged off the cell phone photo.
“That was two years ago,” he said. “It’s all about him. He’s the victim. He cries prejudice. I grew up Jewish — I don’t believe in God, but I believe in the rules.”
The Mendlovics issued a no-trespass order for Woller, Davis and other village officials, banning them from their properties unless authorized, Plant said, citing what he described as “a constant barrage against Mr. Mendlovic’s properties from all aspects of the village.”
Plant said the businesses had been operating in the apparent absence of guidelines from the state until an update for overnight camps was issued Friday.
“It wasn’t clear if a hotel can do what they do,” he said.
Asked directly if he was operating a camp, legally or illegally, Avi was interrupted by Plant, who said: “Mr. Mendlovic does not own a camp. He does not solicit recreational activities.”
“He does own a large portion of the village of Fleischmanns,” Plant continued. “That’s why he’s under constant scrutiny.”
Prior to his tenure with the village of Margaretville, Plant served as code enforcement officer for the town of Middletown and the village of Fleischmanns, which subcontracts the position from the town.
Plant said he left his post on good terms and “was definitely not let go.”
“I’ve been in construction for 30 years,” Plant said. “I felt that was where my heart and my hands should be.”
Woller said Plant was fired from the position for reasons he would not disclose, stating only that village officials “weren’t happy with his relationship with Mendlovic.”
Plant said he was not officially employed by the family until the 2018 conclusion of his Fleischmanns tenure.
“We’re here for 28 years. We support everybody in the village,” Abe said. “We buy homes and fix them up. We buy gas from here, we buy lumber from here, we hire people from here.”
“He has no heart; he has no soul,” Woller said. “He’s all about the money.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
