Many of the hundreds of Black Lives Matter demonstrators and counterprotesters at a Saturday rally on the Bainbridge Village Green are still contending with its aftermath days later.
“I think there was a little bit of shock and awe that something like this was brought to Bainbridge,” said village Mayor Philip Wade.
The rally was organized in response to a doorbell video that captured occupants of a pickup truck shouting the N-word at the home of a Bainbridge family of color in the early hours of the morning, according to organizer and Endwell resident Ariana Hall.
“I think the majority of people in Bainbridge are good people, but this was a real eye-opening event for a lot of people that didn’t think there was a problem here,” said Hall, a former Bainbridge resident. “It took two days to completely process what we were all faced with. I didn’t expect to be staring across the road at the faces of old childhood friends.”
Racial slurs and insults were hurled across Main Street, where demonstrators and counterprotesters faced off for several hours Saturday afternoon.
Endicott resident Terri Weathers said a counterprotester choked her son, a protest marshal, using his own face mask in what she described as a “symbolic lynching” that left ligature marks on his neck that were still visible days later.
Binghamton resident Derek Goodison said he intervened after the man, later identified as Bainbridge resident Brian Currie, shoved a woman in his path as he was marching up and down the sidewalk through a crowd of Black Lives Matter demonstrators and chanting “blue lives matter!” and “white lives matter!”
“I was there showing support for our president,” Currie said. “I can barely walk — I have a bad knee and a bad hip — and these little commie sons of b****es shoved me down.”
Currie was asked to put a mask on “as people surrounded him,” Goodison said. “He started waving his hands, getting too close. He was starting to touch people, when nobody was purposely touching him.”
“I wasn’t pushing any women,” Currie said. “They were pushing me.”
Goodison said he told Currie “not very kindly” to leave when the man “tried to get physical.”
“I shoved him back but I didn’t hit him. He escalated,” Goodison said. “I did what I came to do as a marshal. People’s safety was my primary concern.”
As several Black Lives Matter demonstrators pulled Goodison away by his arms, Currie lunged for his legs and “climbed up and grabbed my mask,” Goodison said.
Asked if he choked Goodison, Currie said: “I don’t know.”
Weathers said she did not report the incident to police because “they were complacent in the whole thing.”
Bainbridge Police Chief Casey Caratelli said his officers broke up two fights that were both started by counterprotesters.
“The two fights were very minor,” Caratelli said. “One side decided to walk across and we just walked them back to their side.”
No arrests were made, Caratelli said.
In the days since the rally, Hall said she and other organizers have heard from counterprotesters who said they “regret the side they stood on.”
“That’s all I can really hope for,” Hall said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s one person or five. What matters is that they started to open their eyes and realize there is a problem.”
Bainbridge resident Barbara Reid was fired from her job at Mirabito for yelling “f*** you, (n-word)” out of the window of her minivan as she circled the village green, waving a Confederate flag.
Reid was identified by several local residents after the demonstration and reported to Mirabito, where she was employed as an assistant manager. A corporate representative confirmed Reid’s identity to The Daily Star.
The company announced Monday that it was conducting a “full internal investigation” of the incident, and on Tuesday stated that “the employee at the center of the controversy that occurred in Bainbridge last weekend is no longer employed by Mirabito.”
“Racially motivated and all discriminatory hate speech is not consistent with the values of the Mirabito organization and we do not condone any such activities,” the company said in the statement. “The Mirabito organization will not tolerate activities that create a harmful environment for our customers, our employees and the communities in which we operate.”
“I feel like Mirabito is discriminating against me due to the fact (that) I was pictured in the paper,” Reid said. “There were 10 other Mirabito employees there and they all still have their jobs. One employee from another Mirabito store was dropping f-bombs and n-bombs left and right but because she apologized online nothing is happening to her.”
“I have put in over two years loyal to Mirabito and never been reported for so-called being racist,” she continued. “I am not racist; never have been.”
“We’re not without sins and errors, but we don’t want to be seen as unwelcome or exclusionary. We certainly don’t want to be known as the racist community,” Wade said. “I certainly hope people will look back on this as a growing experience. You don’t want to see the anger and frustration that these things cause, but maybe it will open some eyes.”
“Bainbridge definitely made a bit of a name for themselves,” Hall said. “Hopefully we can address the problems and have discussions going forward to try to fix this as a community and hold people accountable — that’s really the only way.”
Bainbridge Town Supervisor Dolores Nabinger declined to comment on Saturday’s events.
“I was in town and I did observe what was going on,” she said.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
