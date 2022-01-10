The Delaware County Department of Health is allowing school districts in Delaware County to opt into a "test to stay" program to monitor the spread of COVID-19.
According to a press release from the Department of Health, the program allows asymptomatic students, faculty and staff exposed in school to test for COVID-19 without having to quarantine at home.
Those who qualify for this can only come to school and cannot participate in extracurricular activities, and must comply with other quarantine rules. People who are exposed at home or elsewhere are not allowed to participate.
Delaware Academy and Central School District at Delhi Superintendent Kelly Zimmerman explained how the program would work. She said once a person has been exposed in school the first question asked is if the person has been vaccinated or not.
Vaccinated students are able to stay in class as long as they are asymptomatic. Unvaccinated students who are asymptomatic will also be able to stay in class as long as parents agree to have them tested throughout the quarantine period. She said the students can remain in the classroom as long as they test negative or show no signs of symptoms.
The DCHD received a memo from the state Department of Health on Dec. 23 about the TTS program.
The state Department of Health said in its memo: "After careful review, CDC has released two studies showing the impact of TTS. With this new information, NYSDOH supports TTS as a strategy that allows asymptomatic unvaccinated school-based close contacts (e.g. students, teachers, school staff) to avoid school exclusion (but not other restrictions of quarantine) by testing negative through serial testing using rapid NAAT or antigen tests during a seven-day period following exposure."
The memo provided a link to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention website that cited studies conducted in the United Kingdom, the Los Angeles School District and in Lake County, Illinois that allowed exposed asymptomatic students to stay in the classroom as long as they were tested regularly, masked and kept three feet away from other students.
The memo said it would allow Pre-K through twelfth grade schools to implement the program. It is not allowed at Pre-K only centers as the CDC has not endorsed the program in those centers, the memo said.
The memo said it was up to the local health departments to ensure local districts remain current in reporting all COVID-19 test results, to assess what local resources are available and ensure every district has the opportunity to participate in the program. The districts that opt into the program must submit their plans and get approval from the county health department.
Public Health Programs Manager at Delaware County Public Health Heather Warner said the TTS program is "used in schools to minimize absenteeism and learning loss which can occur during traditional quarantine at home."
Sidney Superintendent Eben Bullock said the district got permission to start the program Wednesday, Jan. 5. He said there were a number of students in the elementary, middle and high school that qualified for the program. Each student must get parental permission to be tested regularly. Since the testing started, "we haven't had a single student test positive."
He said students are tested by the school nurses and "as long as they are asymptomatic and produce a negative test, they can stay in school. Parents are very appreciative we are doing this."
In addition to the new program, the Sidney district was able to distribute a take-at-home test to every single student starting Jan. 3. "We got a delivery of tests at 10 a.m. and had a drive-thru pickup for parents from 1 to 6 p.m. that day. For parents who couldn't make it, we sent home a test with the child."
Zimmerman said its TTS program will start Jan. 11. She said it would have started Jan. 10, but it was a snow day due to icy roads and also in part to COVID-19 exposure. She said the school buildings were "thoroughly disinfected" Monday.
"As soon as we got the memo from the state health department we got to work writing our plan," Zimmerman said. "When I spoke to parents, they were thrilled we were offering this program. One parent told me remote learning didn't work for her child."
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
