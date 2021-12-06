The city of Oneonta Department of Public Works will conduct a hydrant flow test for the FoxCare Center starting about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the east end of Main Street in the town of Oneonta. Testing is expected to take a half hour, according to a media release.
During testing, a change in water color and pressure fluctuations can be expected.
For more information, call the Department of Public Works at 607-432-2100 or email dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.