Texas school massacre spurs gun, security measures in N.Y.

ALBANY — Responding to the Texas schoolhouse massacre, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday she wants lawmakers to raise the minimum age for purchasing semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21
She said she is also directing State Police to conduct daily visits to school districts for the rest of the school year that ends next month.
As to raising the purchase age for the kind of powerful rifle used in the killings of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, Hochul said: "How does an 18-year-old purchase an AR-15 in the state of New York, state of Texas? That person's not old enough to buy a legal drink."
Boosting the purchase age to 21 is "just common sense," the Democratic governor said.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams took a different approach to the gun issue, urging parents to keep a close eye on what children are bringing into their homes.
“Looking in the rooms of your children, if you see AK-47s, something is wrong,” Adams said in Manhattan.. “If you see boxes of bullets, something is wrong.”
Hochul's plan made no mention of assisting school districts with hiring school resource officers to help enhance security in school buildings. Many school districts have appointed school resource officers, some of them working in coordination with local sheriff's departments.
State Sen. Patrick Gallivan, R-Elma, has been promoting a measure for the past three years that would set up a state school safety resource officer program. The senator told CNHI the officers could help administrators and teachers craft safety plans and be a resource for students.
The need to address school security concerns could provide similar protections to students as the measures directed at airports and airline passengers in the wake of hijackings of passenger jets in September 2001, when terrorists killed some 3,000 Americans, Gallivan said.
"Air travel in the United States is incredibly safe now, no doubt because of the measures taken to ensure the security of passengers," said Gallivan, a former Erie County sheriff. "And I do think that we need to take the same steps for our schools."
His bill would require the school officers to be an experienced active or retired member of law enforcement. The officers would be provided with full peace officer status.
Addressing vulnerabilities in schools, Gallivan said, goes beyond gun control, pointing out the Boston Marathon bombers did not have firearms, instead using explosive devices to attack innocent bystanders.
"We have to protect these children," the senator said. "Obviously, second graders can't protect themselves."
Patrick Phelan, director of the New York State Police Chiefs Association, said having resource officers in schools has helped add a layer of security, and they work best when their approach is to have significant interaction with children rather than being focused on making arrests for minor incidents.
The lack of state funding for such programs has often been "the stumbling block" for school districts that want to put an officer in their buildings, Phelan said. He said districts should also be encouraged to harden the security within their facilities, paying attention to building design and using monitoring equipment to detect security breaches.
It will be crucial for the state government to coordinate a statewide approach to school security, said David Little, director of the Rural Schools Association of New York.
"To me, it's the state's responsibility to say: 'They're not going to shoot our kids anymore," he said. "We can't leave this up to individual communities because we know there is wide disparity of resources to be able to pull this off."
He said there could also be opportunities for administrators, teachers and parents to debate whether they want to have school resources and other measures that fortify security. But it will be important that all districts have in place detailed response plans for addressing security breaches as rapidly as possible, as the Texas massacre and other schoolhouse rampages have shown that there can be many victims in a short period of time.
In Plattsburgh, Clinton County Sheriff David Favro has overseen a school resource officer program for several years. "When they're run properly, they are productive and they're very effective," Favro said.
Favro said the school shootings point to a need to review laws dealing with access to firearms, suggesting would-be purchasers be required to demonstrate a need for specific types of weapons. He drew an analogy to getting a driver's license.
"There are conditions for getting a license. You have to have good eyesight. You have to be able to read," he said.
He stressed such measures would only represent a portion of a comprehensive approach. "This is a multi-faceted problem and it needs a multi-faceted solution," the sheriff said.
