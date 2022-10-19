The Arc Otsego has announced that Creekside Industries - Recycling Center, a division of The Arc Otsego, is the recipient of the 2022 Employer Recognition NDEAM Award from the state Department of Labor.
According to a media release from the agency, NDEAM, or National Disability Employment Awareness Month, is observed annually in October, and "celebrates the contributions of America’s workers with disabilities past and present and showcases supportive, inclusive employment policies and practices."
Creekside Industries Recycling Center Division partners with Corning Life Sciences to provide recycling services for the Corning Oneonta plant. The recycling center processes about 850,000 pounds of medical-grade plastics each year. The process involves receiving products daily from the Corning plant and processing the materials, the release said. Materials are sorted by plastic grade and then further processed through baling or regrinding. Once materials are processed, they are warehoused and sent by truckload to a plastics recycler or sent back to Corning. "This project keeps plastics out of the landfill, meeting our mission of becoming more sustainable as a community and maximizing Corning’s return on scrap plastics," the release said.
Creekside Industries Recycling Center was once a part of the Arc Otsego’s pre-vocational program, the release said. In April of 2017, it transitioned to a standalone business, offering an integrated employment setting for individuals with and without disability. Creekside currently employees 12 individuals with disabilities.
"Much of the current success and practices of employment of individuals with disabilities can be attributed to William Morley, manager of the recycling center since December 2020," the release said. "He is patient and understanding while holding all employees accountable with high work standards and expectations in a productive team approach."
Morley is credited with creating shift scheduling based on transportation needs, work tasks assigned based on individuals’ strengths, redesigning of work processes to accommodate individual needs, inclusion of employment specialists for greater communication between staff, and" always including the full team in additional shift or promotion opportunities," the release said.
To learn more about employing individuals with disabilities or services offered by The Arc Otsego and Creekside Industries, see facebook.com/arcotsego and facebook.com/creeksideindustries. For information, contact Faith Tiemann, chief marketing officer, at tiemannf@arcotsego.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.