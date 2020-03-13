Because we understand The Daily Star plays an important part in distributing information about the COVID-19 pandemic, important local coronavirus updates — new diagnoses, closures and cancellations, prevention information — will be free to all viewers of our website at www.thedailystar.com, regardless of whether they are subscribers.
Of course, we encourage people to subscribe to the paper to support our ongoing coverage.
We will maintain, on the website, a list of events that are canceled. We urge you to check this list, or check with event organizers, to be sure an event is still happening. The list contains the most current information, and may be more current than our events calendars or news items on our entertainment pages.
The cancellation list can be accessed directly at https://tinyurl.com/rezrhe9.
A collection of our local COVID-19 stories can be seen at https://tinyurl.com/COVID-ds.
If there is information you feel we should be covering about coronavirus, please contact us at news@thedailystar.com.
