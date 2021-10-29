The heat is on at new restaurant on Walton's West Street

Earlier this year, Jake and Lisa Davies decided to spice up their lives.
The couple launched Packin Heat Bar & Grill at 38 West St. in Walton, in July.
Jake, 45, a Hancock native but 20-year Walton resident, said, for him, restaurant ownership was a return to his hospitality roots, while Lisa, 44, brought years of experience. Lisa, he said, “moved back into the area about eight years ago.” Though the two dated in high school, Lisa said, 20 years passed between then and when they “rekindled.”
“Twenty years or so ago, I went to school for hotel management, but then life changed and I started doing different things,” Jake said. “Lisa worked in kitchens all through high school and college, then she started teaching, but this opportunity came up and we said, ‘Let’s go for it.’” Lisa said she continues working as a full-time special education teacher.
True to its name, Lisa said, Packin Heat offers “typical bar and grill foods, but with the opportunity to spice it up.”
“We wanted something different in the Walton area, and a lot of people would say, ‘There’s nowhere you can go to get spice or heat added to your food,’” she said. “So, we came up with the basic menu, then three levels of dry rub, and you can add that to any item, so the flavors work by themselves or with any of the dry rubs.”
There are also savory, heatless options for most menu items, Lisa said.
Though customer favorites have emerged since opening, Lisa and Jake said, they plan to keep things varied and, whenever possible, sourced nearby.
“Everybody loves our mac ‘n’ cheese, and we offer three different types,” Lisa said. “Then we have five burgers, but the two that really are our top-sellers are the maple-bacon jam and our French onion burger. We try to source most of our stuff locally as much as we can; all of our beef is supplied by Komar Farms in Meridale, and they specialize in American waygu.
“The other thing we do that’s very different from most restaurants around here is, not only do we have our regular menu, but we have our specials menu that comes out every two weeks, and that will have a certain theme,” she continued. “We offer that on top of our regular menu, and we’ve done New York City street food, a southern barbecue week and jalapeno week. And there’s only one other place in Walton to get breakfast on Sundays … so we do more of a brunch-type feel and we do special menus with that, too — specialty waffles, stuffed French toast — and every week we change it up.”
“We also do in-house smoked brisket, which we usually run out of by the end of the week,” Jake said, noting that Packin Heat offers a brisket entree and a brisket sandwich. “And all our sauces, our dry rubs, our salad dressings and all our desserts are made in-house. We try to make everything right there; there’s nothing processed, nothing brought in.”
Jake and Lisa said such a varied menu has yielded a varied and far-reaching clientele.
“Jake has a vast friend group, so we post things on the ‘Packin Heat’ (Facebook) page, but also share on our personal pages, and that reaches a lot of people. Jake has a lot of connections in Hancock and we’ve had people from Oneonta, Greene, Otego; they’ve heard about us and they travel. We have a lot of people from New York City that have become our customers … and the town mayor has been very supportive along the way. We’ve had a lot of positive reviews and stuff like that.”
“We’ve started to see a lot of repeat customers coming in once or twice a week, or twice a day for some,” Jake said.
Lisa and Jake said they hope to respond to such community support in kind.
“We’ve been thinking about, during the weeknights, doing trivia nights, and in the summer doing live bands during daytime hours, so people have something to do during the day,” Jake said. “And we’re looking at doing a bike night.”
“We want to do stuff that brings in more of the community,” Lisa said. “We’ve offered different sports groups to hold fundraisers here and we offer the space for different businesses, if they need a space for presentations, and we donate to different fundraisers. We just plan on trying to do more and elevate things more and access more and more people and keep having them come back.”
Packin Heat is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday; 11 to 9, Tuesday through Thursday; 11 to 10, Friday and Saturday; and closed Monday.
For more information, find “Packin Heat Bar & Grill” on Facebook or visit packinheatbarandgrill.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.