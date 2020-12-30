Here's a look at the top 10 local news stories of 2020 in The Daily Star area:
COVID-19 hits locally
The first news of local impact from the COVID-19 virus came on Feb. 12.
Nineteen-year-old Christina Huntress of Walton, on a volunteer trip in Tianjin, China, found that trip cut short and was on a plane home after the outbreak of the new virus there.
Huntress quarantined for two weeks when she got home Sunday, Feb. 9. She was later released from quarantine with no signs of the disease.
On March 12, the region's first COVID-19 case was announced not by local officials, but by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, during a news conference.
Delaware County Public Health Programs Manager Heather Warner confirmed Cuomo’s information.
“We do have one lab-confirmed case of COVID-19,” she told The Daily Star. She said members of the department’s communicable diseases staff were doing a “contact investigation” at that time.
School closures began the next week in the region and many students would not return to classrooms for the remainder of the school year. Also that week, Otsego, Delaware and Chenango counties declared states of emergency.
Otsego County reported the area's first COVID death on March 27.
Cases and deaths rose throughout the year, all major events were canceled and many businesses were shuttered or restricted through the year.
The first vaccinations against the disease were administered to health care workers in late December.
By year's end, there were 4,295 confirmed cases and 50 deaths recorded in the four-county region.
SUNY Oneonta outbreak draws national attention
COVID-19 put Oneonta in an unwelcome national spotlight in August.
SUNY Oneonta recorded the worst outbreak of the virus in the entire SUNY system, eventually reaching more than 700 cases and causing the campus to be shut down just two weeks after classes began.
“Today’s a tough day for SUNY and for SUNY Oneonta,” SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said as he announced Sept. 3 that classes would not be held on the Oneonta campus for the remainder of the semester and that students will be sent home.
Malatras announced at a press conference that 13% of SUNY Oneonta students had tested positive for the virus.
“Given the dramatic increase in cases,” he said, “I directed President (Barbara) Morris to transition to online learning for the rest of the semester.”
Morris, under fire for her handling of the situation, later resigned.
Malatras returned to the campus Oct. 15 to announce that Dennis Craig, recently the interim president at SUNY Purchase, would serve as acting president.
The college plans to bring students back for the spring semester,
Guilty verdict in murder, arson case
An Otsego County jury found Gabriel Truitt of Oneonta guilty on Jan. 30 of arson and murder charges related to a December 2018 fire.
Truitt was accused of setting fire to a house on 5 Walling Ave. in Oneonta on Dec. 29, 2018, where former Oneonta firefighter John Heller and Truitt’s ex-girlfriend, Heather Engler lived in separate apartments. Heller died of carbon monoxide toxicity from smoke inhalation after saving his fiancee, Amber Roe, and his four nephews.
Jurors found Truitt guilty of first-degree arson, first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder.
Otsego County Court Judge Brian Burns sentenced Truitt on July 17 to life in prison without the possibility of parole, as well as three terms of 25 years to life in prison.
At the sentencing proceeding, Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl said Truitt "may be the most dangerous person [he'd] ever prosecuted."
Burns contrasted Truitt's actions with those of Heller, who died after evacuating his family from the burning building.
"John Heller's sacrifice, and his actions themselves, stand in stark contrast to your own conduct," Burns said to Truitt. "The only rational response for civilized society for your actions is to remove you from society for the maximum period allowed by law."
Two plead guilty in Worcester murder case
Oneonta resident Nicolas Meridy, one of six suspects charged in connection with the October 2019 shooting death of a Worcester man and an attempted cover-up, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Aug. 24 in Otsego County Court.
Meridy accepted a plea bargain that provided for 22 years to life in prison, pleading guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted robbery and third-degree arson. He received that sentence Oct. 26.
Investigators said Meridy, Dylan Robinson and Alexander Borggreen, then 15 and 16, also of Oneonta, were after $5,000 in cash and marijuana when they entered the residence of Robinson’s father, Kenneth Robinson, 53, who was found dead in the threshold of his Worcester home when emergency personnel responded to reports of a fire on Oct. 10, 2019.
Borgreen also reached a deal, pleading guilty to first-degree burglary on Nov. 23. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 11.
Dylan Robinson's case is still pending.
Discovery of fighting dogs shocked many
News came on Feb. 7 of 20 pitbull dogs rescued from "derelict conditions" in Franklin, apparently raised for outlawed dogfighting.
Sheriff's deputies discovered the dogs crammed two or three to a crate, stacked four high in a barn near a Franklin residence. The dogs were taken to area animal shelters for care. Some have been placed in new homes.
The next week, Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond announced the arrest of Nasir Azmat, 41, of Franklin, who was charged with 41 misdemeanor violations of New York Agriculture and Markets Law for his alleged treatment of dogs that were “inappropriately held and abused in the furtherance of dogfighting-related activities.”
Azmat was charged with 20 counts of possessing dogs under circumstances evincing an intent that such animals engage in animal fighting; one count of owning or possessing animal-fighting paraphernalia with the intent to engage in or otherwise promote or facilitate animal fighting; and 20 counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals by failing to provide proper sustenance.
Azmat's case was still pending at year's end.
ACCO layoffs affect hundreds
ACCO Brands manufacturing plant in Sidney announced in April that it would lay off the majority of its employees.
The Sidney plant, which employed slightly fewer than 500 people, manufactures and distributes calendar items under brands such as AT-A-GLANCE, Mead and Cambridge.
ACCO was back in the news in December, when posts to social media and an anonymous email submitted to The Daily Star said the Sidney plant was “under review for closure.”
In a written statement on Tuesday, Dec. 8, ACCO Vice President of Operations Jeff Almasian said, “No decisions have been made. We expect the evaluation of the Sidney distribution and manufacturing operations to be concluded by early February 2021.”
State, local and village of Sidney officials discussed the evaluation with ACCO representatives in what Delaware County Economic Development Director Glenn Nealis said was a roughly 20-minute Zoom meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Almasian said the company is exploring possible financial incentives. “We intend to have discussions with state and local officials,” he said.
Longtime politicians announce retirement
January saw announcements that two veteran state legislators would not seek re-election in the fall.
Sen. James Seward, R-Milford, who represented much of the area for 34 years, announced his retirement Jan. 20.
Seward, who later was diagnosed and treated for COVID-19, cited his ongoing battle with cancer as his reason for stepping away from politics. "This is the right decision for my health, my family, and the people of the 51st Senate District,” he said.
Just a week after Seward's announcement, Assemblyman Clifford Crouch, R-Bainbridge, announced he would not seek re-election, bringing an end to a 25-year career in the state Assembly.
Since 1995, Crouch represented districts that covered portions of Broome, Chenango, Delaware and Otsego counties. Redistricting twice changed the boundaries of his districts.
Thousands demonstrate for social justice
Hundreds of demonstrators packed Muller Plaza and downtown Oneonta on May 31 to call for justice for George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man from Minnesota who was killed May 25 when Derek Chauvin, a white officer with the Minneapolis Police Department, knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
Sadie Starr Lincoln, 18, a senior at Laurens Central School and one of the event’s organizers, said she was inspired by similar events organized in Albany and Binghamton and wanted to organize a rally closer to home.
“I also want to make sure local people of color know that they are safe here in Otsego County and that my generation will no longer let police brutality be accepted,” she said.
A rally a week later in Delhi was even larger.
More than 700 people crowded the Courthouse Square on Saturday, June 6, according to organizers.
Participants lined both signs of Main Street for a nearly half-mile in what organizer Christina Hunt Wood described as a “living monument.”
Rallies continued through the summer across the region, sometimes becoming heated as counter-protestors made their voices heard.
Supporters of police made their voices heard, too, most notably on Oct. 24 in Oneonta, when more than 150 cars, trucks and motorcycles stopped traffic on Main Street for a parade in support of local law enforcement.
“We just think sometimes, nationwide, police departments aren’t given the respect that they need,” said Oneonta resident Brian Goodspeed, who helped organize the Back the Blue parade.
Energy companies drop pipeline plan
Williams Companies, the Oklahoma energy giant, confirmed Feb. 21 that it had shelved the Constitution Pipeline, a proposed interstate natural gas pipeline that triggered a prolonged battle between environmental activists and pro-development advocates.
The pipeline would have crossed through The Daily Star coverage area.
“Williams — with support from its partners, Duke, Cabot and AltaGas — has halted investment in the proposed Constitution project,” the company said in response to questions from CNHI.
Despite being approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the project met trouble when New York regulators refused to issue water-crossing permits, citing environmental concerns
Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, part two
For the second time in recent years, the Christmas tree in New York City's Rockefeller Plaza came from Oneonta.
Rockefeller Center officials confirmed Nov. 11 that a Norway spruce, 75 feet tall and estimated at 11 tons, would be cut in West Oneonta and delivered to New York.
The tree was donated by Al Dick, owner of Daddy Al’s General Store in Oneonta.
A tree owned by Angie and Graig Eichler was used in 2017.
The 2020 edition gained notoriety when it was discovered that a saw-whet owl was hiding in the tree when it was harvested, and had made part of the trip to New York.
The owl, given the name "Rockefeller" — later shortened to "Rocky" — was taken to a wildlife rehabilitator in Ulster County and later released into the wild.
Robert Cairns, managing editor, can be reached at rcairns@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.