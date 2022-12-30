As we prepare to start new calendars for 2023, we look back at some of the top local news stories of 2022:
The year began with a new mayor in Oneonta.
Mayor Mark Drnek presided over his first Common Council meeting Tuesday, Jan. 4, alone in his office, while other council members attended via Zoom because of increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the region. The meeting was broadcast on the city’s YouTube channel.
In Drnek’s first remarks as mayor, he promised an inclusive approach to government. “This is going to be a well-informed council. I will be looping you in, individually and as a team," he said. "I’ll be working with our city administrator to set up timelines and benchmarks for different city plans and performances, all of which I will share with council. I plan on empowering the council. It’s my belief that this will strengthen the city government.”
Also in January, a criminal case connected to an alleged dog-fighting ring concluded after two years of legal wrangling.
A former Delaware County man charged with animal neglect and abuse was sentenced to jail Thursday, Jan. 13, almost two years after 20 dogs were rescued from his property in squalid conditions that indicated the dogs were being used for dogfighting.
Nasir Azmat, who pleaded guilty to one count of a New York Agriculture and Markets Law misdemeanor of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance, on Oct. 14, 2021, was sentenced in town of Sidney Court to 60 days in jail and three years of supervised probation.
As the month ended, a SUNY Oneonta college student died of exposure in an incident that was still unexplained at year's end.
The Oneonta Police Department said Tyler Lopresti-Castro, 20, who was a junior at the college, was found lying on the pavement at the Oneonta Public Transit bus garage on Silas Lane near Exit 13 of I-88 at about 6:50 a.m. Jan. 27. He was transported to A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital, where he died.
Police said detectives reviewed bus garage video as well as video from the buses used the evening prior. There was no video of Lopresti-Castro being transported by a city bus. The video from the bus garage shows Lopresti-Castro emerging from a wooded area behind the garage at about 2:15 a.m. A search of the surrounding area indicates he may have walked off the roadway at the eastbound off-ramp for I-88 at the intersection of state Route 205, climbing through the snow and crossing a drainage creek before emerging on Oneonta City property.
We learned in February that the Pit Run, an Oneonta staple for 28 years, would be no more. The Ricky J. Parisian Memorial Scholarship Foundation said it was retiring the event.
The first Pit Run race was held in 1994 to honor Ricky J. “Pit” Parisian, a New York State Police investigator who was killed while off duty. He was shot on May 20, 1994, when he intervened in an armed robbery at the Great American supermarket in the town of Oneonta.
In March, it was announced that Camp Henderson, the 652-acre Boy Scout camp on Crumhorn Lake in Maryland was closed and would be sold. The Leatherstocking Council of the BSA announced the news Thursday, March 17,
“This unfortunate conclusion was made after over seven months of careful study of all the Council properties in terms of attendance, needed maintenance, operating costs, and ability to continue resident camping operations,” Leatherstocking Council President Matthew Dziedzic wrote in a message to scout leaders.
Dziedzic attributed the decision to financial and maintenance issues.
Also in March, it was announced that a national firm was buying a controlling interest in a local baseball camp.
The Cooperstown All Star Village in Oneonta was purchased by Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, a company that owns the Philadelphia 76ers, the New Jersey Devils and the Prudential Center sports arena in Newark.
The local company was founded in 1999 by Marty and Brenda Patton of Cooperstown, and the All Star Village opened in 2004. The Pattons retained a 20% share in the business, and sold the rest of the company for $116 million, according to a media release from HBSE.
On April 2, fire ravaged Worcester's Main Street, destroying three buildings.
A historic building at143 Main Street, originally a grange hall built in 1863, caught fire about 2:20 a.m., Worcester Fire Chief Jim Empie said during an interview.
The building was soon “fully involved,” he said, and the fire quickly spread to two adjoining buildings. Within 30 minutes, all three buildings were fully on fire. Firefightrers rescues a man who lived in one of the buildings,
Hartwick College announced in April that it had selected a new president.
The Board of Trustees of the college announced Tuesday, April 19, it had selected Darren Reisberg, executive vice president and chief strategy officer at the Joyce Foundation, as the college’s 11th president. He took office on Aug. 1.
“President-elect Reisberg is the best choice to lead Hartwick at this critical point in the College’s 225-year history,” said David H. Long, chair of the Hartwick College Board of Trustees.
“I am deeply committed to the uniquely personalized and supportive liberal arts education and career development opportunities Hartwick College offers its dedicated and dynamic student body,” Reisberg said in the release.
Reisberg replaced Margaret L. Drugovich, who retired after 14 years as Hartwick’s president.
On May 3, much of the area learned it was losing its congressman, as Gov. Kathy Hochul selected 19th District Rep. Antonio Delgado to be her new lieutenant governor after the resignation of Brian Benjamin, who was charged in a federal corruption investigation.
“I am proud to announce I am appointing Congressman Antonio Delgado, an outstanding leader and public servant, as Lieutenant Governor of New York,” Hochul said. “I look forward to working with him to usher in a new era of fairness, equity, and prosperity for communities across the State.”
History was made in Delaware County on May 26 as, for the first time in the county's 225 years, a woman was sworn in as undersheriff.
Kim Smith was sworn in by Sheriff Craig DuMond in front of her fellow deputies, other law enforcement officers and county officials.
Smith said she was “beyond grateful and deeply honored to receive this position” and appreciated the history of the position and her role in it. “I intend to do my best to make the county a better place to live. It’s a great responsibility. It still seems unreal,” she said.
Oneonta was shaken on May 30 when a local man died after being stabbed in an alley off Dietz Street.
Kaleb J. O’Neill, 24, was declared dead after being transported to A.O. Fox Hospital by the Oneonta Fire Department ambulance.
“At 8:10 p.m. the Oneonta Police Department received a 911 call of a male being stabbed in the alleyway of 6 Dietz St. Officers and Oneonta Fire Emergency Medical were dispatched to the area," a media release from the city said. "Upon arrival responders located Mr. O’Neill in the alleyway suffering from multiple stab wounds.”
About three weeks later, on June 18, two brothers were arrested and charged with O'Neill's murder. Oneonta Police said Terry DeCutler, 31, of Sidney, and Nicholas DeCutler, 34, of Unadilla, were charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Memorial Day stabbing death. Their cases remained unresolved at year's end.
Otsego County got a new administrator on July 6, as the Otsego County Board of Representatives unanimously approved the appointment of Schoharie County Administrator Steven Wilson to the Otsego County administrator position
Cooperstown was once again the hub on the baseball world on July 24, as the annual National Baseball Hall of Fame indujction ceremony saw the addition of David Ortiz, Jim Kaat, Bud Fowler, Minnie Miñoso, Tony Oliva, Gil Hodges and Buck O’Neil to the gallery of the sports immortals.
It was the first time the ceremony took place at its traditional time since 2019, as the 2020 ceremony was called off due to COVID and the delayed 2021 event was held in September.
A Davenport man was arrested and charged with manslaughter in August, accused of injuring a woman and allowing her to die on Aug 3.
According to a State Police media release, troopers responded to a residence on Pine Cliff Circle in Davenport on Aug. 1 for a medical event involving Stephanie J. Valk, 47. Valk was transported to a local hospital for medical care and was pronounced dead hospital on Aug. 3, police said.
Officers from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Justin T. Valk, 46, on Aug. 5 on charges of second-degree manslaughter, a class C felony; and criminally negligent homicide, a class E felony. Troopers said an investigation into the death revealed that Justin Valk was aware that Stephanie Valk was suffering from the medical event and he inflicted additional physical harm as well as failed to call for medical assistance.
It was announced in August that Bassett Medical Center received an $82 million grant from the Scriven Foundation to make “rapid improvements resulting in greater patient care access."
“Bassett has strived to provide excellent patient care as a leader in fostering healthy rural communities for more than a century,” Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, president and CEO of Bassett Healthcare Network, said.
A tornado touched down in Walton on Sept. 25.
The National Weather Service in Binghamton confirmed with a storm survey that a tornado moved through parts of the town that evening. “We sent out a storm survey team,” Bryan Greenblatt, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said.
The Weather Service said the tornado began at 5:38 p.m. along Walton Mountain Road, and ended at 5:41 p.m., along South River Road. No injuries were reported.
Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 1529 District 15 picketed at the entrances to Amphenol Aerospace in Sidney for a few days in October. Union President Jim Dix said 528 of 614 workers voted to strike for better wages and benefits and walked off the job at noon on Saturday, Oct. 15. The workers ended their strike and returned to work on Oct. 19.
On Nov. 28, the city of Oneonta announced it was awarded a $500,000 grant from the state to assist in the stabilization of the historic Oneonta Theatre.
City Mayor Mark Drnek said, “Our community owes a huge debt of gratitude to the civic-minded citizens of (Friends of the Oneonta Theatre) and 47 Chestnut LLC for their tireless efforts in bringing back the Oneonta Theater."
The Otsego County Board of Representatives approved a new scale for weighted voting during its meeting Wednesday, Dec. 7.
The law amends Local Law No. 1 of 2013 by changing each representative’s number of votes as determined by the 2020 U.S. Census and as required by Local Law No. 2 of 2013. The weighted votes allow the board to assign a weighted vote to a representative based on the population of the district rather than redrawing district lines based on population.
Previously, weighted votes added up to 6,227. The new law would base the weighted votes on 100, instead of one-tenth of the population. A majority vote is now 51 votes.
